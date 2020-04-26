Seafront steps collapse after erosion of coastline

The steps at Manor End, Felixstowe, which have now collapsed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

A set of steps used by people to get on and off Felixstowe beach have collapsed after being closed to the public following erosion of the shore.

East Suffolk Council signs warning of the danger Pucture: RICHARD CORNWELL East Suffolk Council signs warning of the danger Pucture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Fierce winter storms scoured thousands of tonnes of sand from the resort’s south beach – leaving a drop of several feet from the promenade to the shore.

Council officials sealed off the steps back in February – with metal bars and safety warning signs put in place to stop people using the steps following subsidence.

Now the concrete flight has fallen away and will need to be demolished.

The steps are one of the few ways of getting onto the beach for walkers and beach hut owners.

In two months the sea has swept away more sand and shingle, causing the steps to collapse Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL In two months the sea has swept away more sand and shingle, causing the steps to collapse Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

East Suffolk Council has yet to decide whether to replace the steps at Manor End – opposite the huts and Martello Park – or not.

Heavy seas scoured the county’s beaches over winter, with erosion in varying degrees having taken place all along the five-mile Felixstowe coastline.

