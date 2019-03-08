New seafront attraction to show resort moving ahead and regenerating

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON Archant

Developers of a new seaside attraction for Felixstowe say it will show the resort is a "progressive and proactive town" and will drive economic growth and create jobs.

Flashback to the long hot summer of 1976 - a fun lover cools down in the famous water fountain outside Manning's Amusements in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Flashback to the long hot summer of 1976 - a fun lover cools down in the famous water fountain outside Manning's Amusements in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

More details have been revealed of the Manning family's plans to create Beach Street, an assortment of street food outlets, vintage shopping and leisure attractions in a range of converted shipping containers alongside their seafront amusement park.

There is further good news, too, with an assurance that the iconic fountain in front of the main complex will not be lost, as was suggested by some online reports - and will remain a key feature of one of the resort's most popular attractions.

East Suffolk Council is carrying out consultation on the plans which have been submitted, ahead of deciding planning permission.

In a report to the council for Charles and Johnny Manning, the third generation of the family to run the amusement centre, architect Robert Allerton said: "The proposals significantly enhance the entrance to the site via the Micklegate Road entrance and provide a modern and vibrant entrance to the facility.

Charlie and Johnny Manning in their arcade. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Charlie and Johnny Manning in their arcade. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The development of an enterprise and entrepreneurship culture within Felixstowe moves the local seafront business model forwards to drive seafront trading.

"It will offer local economic growth and employment for small businesses and start-ups for which there is an existing need within the town.

Overall, this type of development proposal would position Felixstowe as a progressive and proactive town, looking to support and boost its tourism sector, and attract regional (potentially national) attention as other developments have enjoyed."

The converted containers will create around 1,000sq m of space for eateries and businesses, with most on the ground floor and some two storeys high, set in a block paved "street" with pathways, seating, planters with palm trees and other hardy plants and interactive landscaping to include a low level horizontal climbing wall to encourage outdoor play and exercise.

Manning's Amusement Centre at Felixstowe Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Manning's Amusement Centre at Felixstowe Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Charles Manning said there had been positive meetings with the council.

He added: "Fingers crossed the application goes through quickly and we can break ground as soon as possible."