E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New seafront attraction to show resort moving ahead and regenerating

PUBLISHED: 18:58 02 November 2019

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Archant

Developers of a new seaside attraction for Felixstowe say it will show the resort is a "progressive and proactive town" and will drive economic growth and create jobs.

Flashback to the long hot summer of 1976 - a fun lover cools down in the famous water fountain outside Manning's Amusements in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYFlashback to the long hot summer of 1976 - a fun lover cools down in the famous water fountain outside Manning's Amusements in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

More details have been revealed of the Manning family's plans to create Beach Street, an assortment of street food outlets, vintage shopping and leisure attractions in a range of converted shipping containers alongside their seafront amusement park.

There is further good news, too, with an assurance that the iconic fountain in front of the main complex will not be lost, as was suggested by some online reports - and will remain a key feature of one of the resort's most popular attractions.

East Suffolk Council is carrying out consultation on the plans which have been submitted, ahead of deciding planning permission.

In a report to the council for Charles and Johnny Manning, the third generation of the family to run the amusement centre, architect Robert Allerton said: "The proposals significantly enhance the entrance to the site via the Micklegate Road entrance and provide a modern and vibrant entrance to the facility.

Charlie and Johnny Manning in their arcade. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharlie and Johnny Manning in their arcade. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The development of an enterprise and entrepreneurship culture within Felixstowe moves the local seafront business model forwards to drive seafront trading.

"It will offer local economic growth and employment for small businesses and start-ups for which there is an existing need within the town.

Overall, this type of development proposal would position Felixstowe as a progressive and proactive town, looking to support and boost its tourism sector, and attract regional (potentially national) attention as other developments have enjoyed."

The converted containers will create around 1,000sq m of space for eateries and businesses, with most on the ground floor and some two storeys high, set in a block paved "street" with pathways, seating, planters with palm trees and other hardy plants and interactive landscaping to include a low level horizontal climbing wall to encourage outdoor play and exercise.

Manning's Amusement Centre at Felixstowe Picture: LUCY TAYLORManning's Amusement Centre at Felixstowe Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Charles Manning said there had been positive meetings with the council.

He added: "Fingers crossed the application goes through quickly and we can break ground as soon as possible."

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge expected to be CLOSED on Saturday morning

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Orwell Bridge fully reopened following closure due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge has now reopened. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge expected to be CLOSED on Saturday morning

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Orwell Bridge fully reopened following closure due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge has now reopened. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Crowds flock to Christchurch Park fireworks spectacular

Tracy Priestley with son Oliver and grandson Bobby Coyle, four Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Orwell Bridge fully reopened following closure due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge has now reopened. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Village crossroads blocked after crash involving truck and car

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

Horse tram that went from cobbles to cobblers restored at Ipswich

The Cambridge horse tram is now back to its 1880 condition. Picture: MEL RINGER/ITM

Man jailed after police found indecent images on hidden USB sticks

Robert Kensit, who was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists