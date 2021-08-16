What could double-decker bus be used for at Felixstowe's Beach Street?

Published: 4:30 PM August 16, 2021

The bus in Felixstowe, which will be used at the resort's Beach Street tourist attraction - Credit: Archant

A double-decker bus is set to be the latest addition to a new tourist attraction in Felixstowe - and visitors are being asked to suggest what it could be used for.

Beach Street, a shopping and food complex that has repurposed shipping containers, opened on the seafront in June.

The attraction was launched by brothers Charlie and Johnny Manning and has proved popular over the summer as tourists returned after Covid rules were lifted.

A picture of the new bus, which the pair purchased from a hot food takeaway in Colchester, was posted on Beach Street's Facebook page.

The post prompted a flurry of suggestions from visitors, including a noodle bar, flexible working spaces and a soft play area.

Charlie said: "We are brainstorming ideas and possible tenants for it at Beach Street, but it's very early days.

"We bought it from a catering company in Colchester and it was towed to us from there.

"I spoke to my brother and we think it's quite quirky - it will be a good use of space.

"At the moment, we're open to suggestions for it. it would have to fit in the style of Beach Street.

"This is a bit of market research for us."