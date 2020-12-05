New bid to boost town centre shoppers aims for quick start

The Felixstowe BID project will be aiming to make the resort's town centre busy and vibrant post-Covid Picture: GREGG BROWN

With Felixstowe – like other towns – facing the loss of several major outlets, organisers of a new £600,000 project to revitalise its shopping centre and seafront say they want to “hit the ground running”.

New projects and events and improved promotion and marketing of Felixstowe are key priorities for the new BID group Picture: GREGG BROWN New projects and events and improved promotion and marketing of Felixstowe are key priorities for the new BID group Picture: GREGG BROWN

The resort’s Business Improvement District (BID) is due to start next April but by then Hamilton Road may have lost some of its biggest shops.

Marks and Spencer closed last year, Edinburgh Woollen Mill went this autumn, while the future of Burtons/Dorothy Perkins, Peacocks and Bonmarche are uncertain, and Ponden Home has a closing down sale.

The new BID run by business leaders will generate more than £100,000 a year for projects and activities to attract more people to the town centre and seafront – with the money generated from a 2% levy of the rateable value of each business with a rateable value over £5,000.

Similar projects have already proved successful in other Suffolk towns

Felixstowe Forward change director Helen Greengrass said the main aim of the BID was to ensure the town is at the forefront of the recovery and encouraging growth after the pandemic.

Projects will include a comprehensive marketing strategy, developing a reward/gift card scheme, bringing town centre wifi, promotions to increase the amount of time people spend shopping, and if the current temporary pedestrianisation proves successful it will become permanent with more events to attract footfall, and signage will be improved, especially to increase the connections between the town centre and seafront areas.

Ms Greengrass said: “We are at the start of the work. In terms of the next steps I am confident that the priorities in the business plan are right. If a BID fails – and it is very unsual for one to fail – it fails for two reasons, either the priorities are wrong, and I am confident our priorities are correct for Felixstowe, or they fail because of the governance and that really is now the biggest challenge.

“We need to set up the governance and management of the BID. The next step is to set up a limited company by guarantee with a board of executives, voluntary directors from the various sectors across the town. The governing body has to be strong and strategic body that can look at the wider needs of Felixstowe town centre and the seafront.

“What I don’t want to do is to leave the BID hanging until April because businesses have had a very challenging year, and it continues, and the sooner we can get up and running ready for April 1 the better.”

She said it was vital to get the groundwork done to hit the ground running in order not to lose the impetus and spend half the season planning when the the BID could be active and doing good work to promote the town and create new projects and activities.

Former mayor Nick Barber, who runs a shop in Hamilton Road, said it had been a very scary six months and it was good to have an exciting and positive project for next year.

He added: “I think we will see some casualties in the next six months - it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”