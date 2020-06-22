Court summons after person seen giving a Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest
PUBLISHED: 14:27 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 22 June 2020
A 50-year-old man has been reported for summons after a person was pictured demonstrating a Nazi salute during a Black Lives Matter protest in Felixstowe.
A picture was posted on social media over the weekend depicting a man demonstrating the salute while stood next to the war memorial in the Suffolk town.
Suffolk police have since identified and interviewed a male suspect.
He has now been reported for summons for a racially aggravated public order offence and enquiries are ongoing.
He will be called to court for a hearing about the incident.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Suffolk Constabulary is aware of a social media post currently circulating which depicts a male present at Felixstowe promenade appearing to demonstrate an offensive racial gesture during the Black Lives Matter protest march on Saturday 20 June.
“A 50-year-old male has been identified by police and interviewed regarding the incident. He has been reported for summons for a racially aggravated public order offence and enquiries are ongoing.
“Any witnesses or anyone with any information about this incident are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/34312/20.”
