Black Lives Matter set to hold protest march through Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 12:29 14 June 2020

The Black Lives Matter protest in Christchurch Park Picture: IAN BURT

The Black Lives Matter protest in Christchurch Park Picture: IAN BURT

Ian Burt Photography

Preparations are understood to be under way for a Black Lives Matter protest march in Felixstowe next weekend.

Felixstowe War Memorial Picture: PETER WILESFelixstowe War Memorial Picture: PETER WILES

Police said they were aware of the plans for the demonstration and were talking to organisers about the proposed route and activities for the afternoon.

Darren Aitchison, Felixstowe Royal British Legion branch chairman and a town councillor, said that war veterans had voiced concern about the town’s seafront war memorial – and were prepared to stand guard and protect it.

He said: “I am trying to assure these veterans that they don’t need to protect the war memorial. I don’t feel there will be any issues around that.”

Insp Soraya Francis, from the South East Locality team, said police understood the march would take place on Saturday, June 20 and contact had been made with the organisers to find out their plans and the route of the march and where those taking part plan to gather at the end.

She said: “We will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour or criminal damage. I was at the protest in Ipswich last Saturday where there were thousands of people – it went down very well, it was quite emotive, quite powerful, and we had some positive feedback about how the police dealt with it. No arrests were made and there was absolutely no disorder at all.”

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson said very few protests of the many that take place nationwide ever turn violent and he had spoken to shopkeepers to reassure them.

Body found under Orwell Bridge

The body was found under the Orwell Bridge early this morning. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

‘We felt so worthless and invisible’- what it’s like to be homeless in Ipswich

Lucy Buchholz slept rough in Ipswich to experience homelessness first hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

