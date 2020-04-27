Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences
PUBLISHED: 12:16 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 27 April 2020
Archant
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of class B drugs offences following a stop and search in Felixstowe.
Officers from Suffolk police had to cause to search the boy in Hamilton Road around 1.45pm Friday, April 24.
An amount of cash and suspected class B drugs were recovered.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion with intent to supply class B drugs and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned, before being released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Anyone concerned about drug-related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101.”
