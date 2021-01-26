Bayley, 10, sends thank you cards to key workers – and Boris Johnson

Published: 1:36 PM January 26, 2021

Bayley Cason has been busy writing letters to key workers to thank them for everything they're doing - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 10-year-old boy in Felixstowe is on a mission to spread smiles by sending thank you cards to key workers – and the prime minister.

Bayley Cason came up with the idea of giving thanks after watching local refuse workers collecting rubbish in his street, and immediately got to work writing his own cards.

So far, he has also written handmade cards to his teachers at Grange Community Primary School, pharmacists, doctors and postal workers – and has even written to staff at his local branch of Specsavers.

Bayley Cason with his dad Chris Cason - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Bayley's mum, Emy-Marie, said she is incredibly proud of the youngster, who woke her up one morning to show her the masses of cards he had written.

Mrs Cason said: "He was laying in bed and said 'mum, it's bin day tomorrow – I really think we should give them something to say thank you'.

"The next day, he just went for it. He got up and started straight away, I was totally gobsmacked.

"He had written so many cards and I just think it is so amazingly thoughtful.

"He is also planning on writing cards for everyone in our street, just to give them something to smile about.

"We have quite a few older people who live around here and I'm sure it will make them smile. Hopefully we'll go out and post them later in the week."

On top of the local heroes keeping Suffolk moving, Bayley has also written a card to Boris Johnson.

Bayley Cason with his card he has written for prime minister Boris Johnson - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Inside the card to Number 10, he wrote: "To Boris Johnson, thank you for keeping our country safe and secure during this pandemic."

Bayley said: "I thought about all the binmen and the hard work they have been doing, and about how all the other key workers have been doing so much for us during the pandemic."

Bayley added he had really enjoyed making the cards, and was looking forward to posting them with his mum.

He also said he was looking forward to returning to school and seeing his friends.

Bayley Cason said he thinks all key workers – including politicians – deserve a thank you - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mrs Cason added: "I am just so proud of him."