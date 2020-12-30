Fat-busting brothers shed 12 stone between them to get back on the football pitch

Chris Ray with one of his t-shirts which he wore before he shed the weight Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Two brother's from Felixstowe have been on an epic weight loss journey by dropping more than 12 stone between them and swapping their takeaways for time on the football pitch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Ray with his wife Lisa and brother Picture: RACHEL EDGE Chris Ray with his wife Lisa and brother Picture: RACHEL EDGE

At his heaviest, football-loving Chris Ray, 31, weighed 25st 12lbs and was "embarrassed" by his appearance and how lethargic he had become.

When he was just 22-years-old his weight - and his fitness - meant Chris had to pack away his shin pads to take on a more stationary managing role.

But the father-of-one has turned his life around, dropping nearly eight and a half stone in just nine months with Slimming World - all because he was supporting his wife Lisa.

"I was just joining to help Lisa," admitted Chris, who works for Highways England. "But it was also because I couldn't play football anymore and I wanted to get back to it."

Chris and Lisa Ray Picture: RACHEL EDGE Chris and Lisa Ray Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Lisa, who works in admin, has managed to lose two and a half stone - and now Chris' older brother Matt has joined because of their success and lost four stone in just six months.

"We've lost around 15 stone between us," said Chris, who has spent the last seven years managing the Trimley Red Devils Reserves team - who he coached to win the double last year.

Now, after dropping around 12 inches from his waist, Chris is back on the pitch with his teammates and plays 180 minutes of football every weekend.

He said: "Before I lost the weight I could barely play for 15 minutes without it wiping me out for the rest of the evening, but now I've got so much more energy it's amazing.

Chris Ray was 25 stone at his heaviest weight. Picture: CHRIS RAY Chris Ray was 25 stone at his heaviest weight. Picture: CHRIS RAY

"I'm also more confident and this really is a new me - I just wish I had done it sooner."

Chris and Lisa have been following the Slimming World diet, along with going to the gym and swimming when possible.

The 31-year-old, who has spent most of his adult life overweight, says his main issue was not-preparing his food and having takeaways all the time.

Chris' brother Matt never gave up football - but now because of his impressive weight loss and increasing fitness he has switched from being a goalkeeper to playing on the pitch.

Chris Ray was 25 stone at his heaviest weight. Picture: CHRIS RAY Chris Ray was 25 stone at his heaviest weight. Picture: CHRIS RAY

The brothers advice for any man looking to join Slimming World is to "embrace it" - especially if you are competitive.

Chris said: "I am the groups biggest loser and each week me and my brother try and get the slimmer of the week award - our competitive sides really come out.

"The support you will get from the group is amazing and you won't feel left out as there are other men who go."