Firefighters tackle Felixstowe bungalow blaze

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Felixstowe (FILE PHOTO) Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Five fire crews are attending a bungalow fire in Felixstowe.

Crews from Felixstowe and Ipswich are currently attending the fire at an address in Sunray Avenue after being alerted shortly before 4.30pm.

The fire began in the loft area of the bungalow – which was said by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service to be “well alight but under control”.

A spokeswoman said a man is being treated by ambulance crews for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking story.