Cheers! Dads at care home toast Father's Day with beer-tasting session

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:01 PM June 30, 2021   
The Felixstowe care home treated residents to a beer-tasting afternoon

The Felixstowe care home treated residents to a beer-tasting afternoon - Credit: Anchor Hanover

Residents at a Felixstowe care home toasted Father's Day as all the dads were treated to a beer-tasting session courtesy of Suffolk brewer Adnams.

The Firs care home in Grange Road, managed by Anchor Hanover, welcomed residents' families for a socially distanced celebration for dads at the home.

The team organised the beer tasting in their ‘Peewit Bar’ and gardens for the residents to enjoy with their loved ones.

Some residents also had the chance to see grandchildren they had not seen in person for a long time due to the Covid pandemic.

Roly Bright was one of the residents who enjoyed a beer

Roly Bright was one of the residents who enjoyed a beer - Credit: Anchor Hanover

Susan Gibson, the Firs care home manager, said: "It’s so lovely that we can have families into the care home for Father’s Day.

You may also want to watch:

"It’s a really special day to have everyone reunited and you can really see how much it means to our residents and their families.

"We’ve always enjoyed celebrating Father’s Day here at the Firs but this year it really feels extra special. We’ve really enjoyed being able to have beer tasting, courtesy of Adnams Brewery, for Father’s Day this year."

