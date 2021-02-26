News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Organisers 'extremely disappointed' as Felixstowe Carnival cancelled again

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM February 26, 2021   
Children and staff from Fairfield infant school and Colneis junior school dressed as colourful crayons for last year's Felixstowe carnival.

Children and staff from Fairfield infant school and Colneis junior school dressed as colourful crayons for last year's Felixstowe carnival. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

Felixstowe's biggest event of the year has reluctantly been cancelled this year - but organisers are already planning its return in 2022.

It is the second successive year that Felixstowe Carnival has been lost because of the pandemic.

But some people in the town have called for a rethink - believing that some sort of event should be held this summer, even if it is a scaled-down festival with social distancing.

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the colourful floats, musicians and dancers perform at the Felixstowe carnival.

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the colourful floats, musicians and dancers perform at the Felixstowe carnival. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

Writing on social media, residents say that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is confident that by June 21 all restrictions will be lifted and events can take place, and would like to see perhaps a music event on the Beachside Events Arena.

However, the carnival takes a year to plan and prepare and the committee has felt it important to take decisions to help everyone involved - working particularly with those who provide entertainment, the funfair and other attractions, and also the infrastructure that goes with staging the huge weekend event.

A statement from the organising committee said: "Felixstowe Carnival Association are sad to announce that this year’s carnival will not go ahead as originally hoped.

"Like you, we are all extremely disappointed but know it is the right thing to do.

"We will now work towards making the Felixstowe Carnival 2022 the best carnival yet."

The dates have already been set - July 22-24, 2022.

Last year the committee cancelled because of the scale of the public health emergency and likely continuing restrictions and because businesses – the event's supporters and suppliers among them – had been substantially affected with many unable to trade and expecting staffing and supply challenges to overcome when they were permitted to reopen.

The Britannia pipe band performed a wonderful selection of music at Felixstowe carnival on Saturday.

The Britannia pipe band performed a wonderful selection of music at Felixstowe carnival on Saturday. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

At that stage the committee was still looking to hold a seafront event over the late summer Bank Holiday weekend but the timescale proved too short and the project not possible because of ongoing social distancing measures.

Instead of a procession, a ‘virtual carnival’  was held online to give families the chance to celebrate carnival in their homes and gardens.


