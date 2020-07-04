Gallery

Nostalgia: Felixstowe Carnival through the years

The crowning of Felixstowe Carnival Queen at The Spa Pavillion in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A day out at the seaside, a big parade, funfair, music and entertainment, and colourful carnival capers – what more could you want?

A sea of faces at Felixstowe Carnival in September 1967 Picture: ARCHANT A sea of faces at Felixstowe Carnival in September 1967 Picture: ARCHANT

Like hundreds of events across Suffiolk this summer, Felixstowe Carnival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers are holding a virtual carnival online to encourage people to have some fun at home, and are aiming to be back next summer, bigger and better than ever.

The carnival – now three days including a popular Friday night proms concert, and a weekend packed with music events as well as the parade, bringing 20,000-plus visitors to the resort – has adapted over the years to changing tastes and circumstances and has continued to thrive while other carnivals have vanished from the calendar.

The event used to be held in Langer Park (traditionally in September) but now has a home on the seafront at the new beachside events arena in July. Our gallery here shows some of the parades from years gone by, but also pram races, a tug of war and crowning of carnival queens.

Felixstowe Carnival Queen is crowned in Langer Park in 1964 - interesting to see the houses in Coronation Drive in the background, which are today hidden by trees Picture: ARCHANT Felixstowe Carnival Queen is crowned in Langer Park in 1964 - interesting to see the houses in Coronation Drive in the background, which are today hidden by trees Picture: ARCHANT

Were you on the floats at Felixstowe Carnival in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT Were you on the floats at Felixstowe Carnival in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Colourful characters entertain the crowds at Felixstowe Carnival in 1990 Picture: ARCHANT Colourful characters entertain the crowds at Felixstowe Carnival in 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

The Felixstowe Carnival procession makes its way down Hamilton Road in September 1976 - notice the trees which once lined the street Picture: ARCHANT The Felixstowe Carnival procession makes its way down Hamilton Road in September 1976 - notice the trees which once lined the street Picture: ARCHANT

Funraising presentation by Felixstowe Carnival at the annual meeting at the Spa Pavilion lounge in January 1970 Picture: ARCHANT Funraising presentation by Felixstowe Carnival at the annual meeting at the Spa Pavilion lounge in January 1970 Picture: ARCHANT

Felixstowe Carnival procession in Hamilton Road in 1984 - some of the shops have changed and the trees are growing bigger Picture: JOHN KERR Felixstowe Carnival procession in Hamilton Road in 1984 - some of the shops have changed and the trees are growing bigger Picture: JOHN KERR

One of the well designed floats in the procession in 1984 makes its way along the seafront Picture: JOHN KERR One of the well designed floats in the procession in 1984 makes its way along the seafront Picture: JOHN KERR

Princes Road Under 5s on their space themed float at Felixstowe Carnival in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT Princes Road Under 5s on their space themed float at Felixstowe Carnival in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Were you one of the revellers at the 1988 Felixstowe Carnival prosession? Picture: ARCHANT Were you one of the revellers at the 1988 Felixstowe Carnival prosession? Picture: ARCHANT

Fun on the Suffolk Sands Caravan Park float at Felixstowe Carnival in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT Fun on the Suffolk Sands Caravan Park float at Felixstowe Carnival in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Crowds lining the streets to watch the Felixstowe Carnival in 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR Crowds lining the streets to watch the Felixstowe Carnival in 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR

Felixstowe Carnival in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT Felixstowe Carnival in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Felixstowe Carnival in 1972 featured a pram race - do you recognise any of the faces here? Picture: ARCHANT Felixstowe Carnival in 1972 featured a pram race - do you recognise any of the faces here? Picture: ARCHANT

The tug of war event at Felixstowe Carnival in 1965 Picture: ARCHANT The tug of war event at Felixstowe Carnival in 1965 Picture: ARCHANT