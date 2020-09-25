Felixstowe carpenter ‘thrilled’ after being tipped for national award

A Felixstowe carpenter is in the running for a £20,000 prize after being tipped as one of the UK’s top tradespeople.

Carpenter and joiner Brendan Boyle, 27, has reached the top 10 of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2020 awards – having so far beaten more than 2,500 entries.

Mr Boyle, who runs B A Boyle & Son, will aim to impress a panel of judges with his skill and charity work during a virtual final.

Mr Boyle said he was thrilled with the nomination.

He said: “As a young businessman, I have always been striving to go the extra mile to make a name for myself. Running a business and a charity can be challenging but I always put 100% into my work and do the best job I can for my customers.

“I am so excited to be in the final of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2020.”

Included in the £20,000 bundle are £10,000 worth of tools, £5,000 of technology and a further £5,000 towards future training.

Simon Jackson, customer and digital director at Screwfix, said: “We recognise the importance of supporting our tradespeople, and now, more than ever, we want to reward them for their hard work in keeping their communities and customers safe in their homes.

“We have seen thousands of quality entrants this year and I look forward to meeting the finalists, as we look to crown one high calibre individual as Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2020. I’d like to congratulate Brendan for reaching the final and I wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

The winner of the competition, in partnership with Google, will be announced Friday, October 2.