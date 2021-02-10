Chocolate buttons are the treat for Peggy as she toasts being 101
- Credit: ANCHOR HANOVER
Carers held a special birthday party to mark a 101-year-old's special day - which she toasted with bubbly and her favourite chocolate buttons.
Peggy Hicks celebrated turning 101 on Sunday, February 7 and was joined by her daughter on video call.
Centenarian Mrs Hicks blew out her candles at the party held for her at Anchor’s The Firs care home on Grange Road, in Felixstowe, where she has lived for 10 years.
Before she retired, Mrs Hicks was a nursing auxiliary at Ipswich Hospital and later worked at Felixstowe General.
She loved dancing and swimming in her younger days and last went swimming at Felixstowe leisure centre for her 91st birthday.
The Firs manager, Susan Gibson said: “Mrs Hicks is a lovely person. She loves the daily engagements at the home. She always likes to take part in activities at the home.
“Sunday marked a very special day at The Firs and we were delighted to celebrate with her. It was lovely to see Mrs Hicks connect with her daughter digitally for the occasion.”
