News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

People brave Felixstowe sea for Christmas Day Dip despite safety advice

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:43 PM December 25, 2021
Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the

Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the elements to take the plunge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Despite the safety advice swimmers still took to the sea at Felixstowe today for a Christmas Day dip. 

Although the official event, which is organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, was cancelled after safety concerns from Felixstowe Volunteer Coastal Patrol, people donned their favourite festive costumes to take a dip. 

Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the

People braved the big waves and strong winds for a Christmas Day Dip at Felixstowe today

People dressed up as Santa, Christmas presents, elves, clowns and turkeys were seen braving the cold at the coast today. 

Some animals even took part in the event with dogs seen wearing bow ties and tinsels. 

Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the

Even some dogs took part in the Christmas Dip at Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Andrea Friend went into the sea and said: "I did the Christmas Day dip for St Elizabeth Hospice as my husband was treated there three and a half years ago. 

"He passed away in the hospice so it is a charity that is quite close to my heart. 

Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the

The official event was cancelled on Felixstowe Volunteer Coastal Patrol advice - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I raised some money so I felt like I wanted to do something today because I had been sponsored to do it. 

"It wasn't too bad going in, it wasn't as cold as I thought it would be but once you got in there because the waves were quite big it did feel a little bit dangerous."

Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the

People took to the sea at Felixstowe for a Christmas Day Dip despite safety advice - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich restaurant forced to close until January after 400 cancellations
  2. 2 Woman jailed after Ipswich car park stand-off
  3. 3 Major Ipswich road blocked after two vehicle crash
  1. 4 Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip cancelled due to extreme weather
  2. 5 Man to appear in court after meat cleaver robbery at Ipswich Co-op
  3. 6 Revealed: A&E visits at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day
  4. 7 When will the Next 'Boxing Day' sale happen?
  5. 8 Ipswich duo recognised as community heroes
  6. 9 Early arrival for Christmas Day baby Isla Rose
  7. 10 13 fascinating features within Ipswich’s Christchurch Park

In a statement organisers of the event said they were "sad to announce" the Christmas Day Dip was postponed but were advised to do following safety advice from Felixstowe Volunteer Coastal Patrol.

They said in a statement: "As we are not cancelling the challenge, your registration will automatically be rolled over to the new date once we have confirmed it.

Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the

People donned their favourite outfits as they took to the sea at Felixstowe today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We shall be in touch with an update soon by email.

"Normally we do not offer refunds, however as this is a unique situation we are happy to refund your registration fee if you cannot make the new date.

Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the

Organisers said they were sad to have to cancel the official Christmas Day Dip - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"More details will be included in the next notification."

Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the

Organisers have said they will be in touch when a new date is announced - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Christmas
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karen and Jeff Dakin, Ipswich lottery winners, relaxing in their new home

Christmas

'Dream Christmas' for Ipswich lottery winners

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued from a flat fire in Ipswich

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Elderly woman rescued as crews battle overnight flat fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Christmas presents have been stolen from a property in Martlesham Heath near Ipswich 

Suffolk Constabulary

Christmas presents unwrapped before being stolen during burglary

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road was closed following the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court

Man jailed over brawl which erupted after family feud

Natalie Sadler

Author Picture Icon