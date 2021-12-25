People brave Felixstowe sea for Christmas Day Dip despite safety advice

Gallery

Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the elements to take the plunge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Despite the safety advice swimmers still took to the sea at Felixstowe today for a Christmas Day dip.

Although the official event, which is organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, was cancelled after safety concerns from Felixstowe Volunteer Coastal Patrol, people donned their favourite festive costumes to take a dip.

People braved the big waves and strong winds for a Christmas Day Dip at Felixstowe today

People dressed up as Santa, Christmas presents, elves, clowns and turkeys were seen braving the cold at the coast today.

Some animals even took part in the event with dogs seen wearing bow ties and tinsels.

Even some dogs took part in the Christmas Dip at Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Andrea Friend went into the sea and said: "I did the Christmas Day dip for St Elizabeth Hospice as my husband was treated there three and a half years ago.

"He passed away in the hospice so it is a charity that is quite close to my heart.

The official event was cancelled on Felixstowe Volunteer Coastal Patrol advice - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I raised some money so I felt like I wanted to do something today because I had been sponsored to do it.

"It wasn't too bad going in, it wasn't as cold as I thought it would be but once you got in there because the waves were quite big it did feel a little bit dangerous."

People took to the sea at Felixstowe for a Christmas Day Dip despite safety advice - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

In a statement organisers of the event said they were "sad to announce" the Christmas Day Dip was postponed but were advised to do following safety advice from Felixstowe Volunteer Coastal Patrol.

They said in a statement: "As we are not cancelling the challenge, your registration will automatically be rolled over to the new date once we have confirmed it.

People donned their favourite outfits as they took to the sea at Felixstowe today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We shall be in touch with an update soon by email.

"Normally we do not offer refunds, however as this is a unique situation we are happy to refund your registration fee if you cannot make the new date.

Organisers said they were sad to have to cancel the official Christmas Day Dip - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"More details will be included in the next notification."

Organisers have said they will be in touch when a new date is announced - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



