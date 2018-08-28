Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lights switch-on event gets Christmas under way at the seaside

PUBLISHED: 05:30 29 November 2018

People gathered to see the Christmas lights get switched on in Felixstowe Picture: HARMAN HOPKINS

People gathered to see the Christmas lights get switched on in Felixstowe Picture: HARMAN HOPKINS

Harman H Hopkins (H3 Photography)

Christmas gets under way in Felixstowe this weekend when thousands of people are expected to pack the town centre for the switch-on of the resort’s festive lights.

For the organisers, the Felixstowe Lions, it’s the culmination of thousands of man hours given free to maintain the lighting display, and put up the twinkling garlands and other displays, and the tree on the Triangle in Hamilton Road.

Light-up day is on Saturday, December 1 and will feature a Christmas Craft Market, charity stalls and a full programme of entertainment.

Hamilton Road will be closed between York Road and Cobbold Road for the day, as will the shared space for the food and craft fair.

Stalls open from 10am and then at 12.45pm Santa and Rudolph leave Great Eastern Square with their helpers as they parade down Hamilton Road to the Triangle, where Father Christmas will be in his grotto from 1pm.

The afternoon’s entertainment will include singers, belly dancers and the Felixstowe Schools Christmas Charity Music Project.

Then at 4.30pm, there will be a children’s candlelight parade through Hamilton Road to the switch-on by the mayor Graham Newman at 5pm.

There are further events in the town next week when the Felixstowe Salvation Army presents its annual Charity Christmas Tree Festival from Tuesday, December 4 to Saturday, December 8 at its building in Cobbold Road, Felixstowe.

Once again the hall will be packed with a huge assortment of trees with exciting designs on different themes created by local organisations and charities.

Mayor Mr Newman will officially open the event on December 4 at 6pm at a short carol service.

The event will be open from Tuesday 10.30am to 7pm, then Wednesday to Friday from 10.30am to 5pm, and on Saturday 10.30am to 4pm.

Entry is free but donations can be made to charities taking part in the festival.

The Salvation Army will also be offering refreshments throughout the day and light lunches, and there will also be stalls selling homemade crafts.

Also on Tuesday, December 4, Father Christmas and Rudolph will start their nightly journeys around the town in aid of the Rotary Club of Felixstowe and the work of Save the Children.

A Strictly-style ballroom dancing competition and Christmas on the Cornhill in 1984

58 minutes ago Sam Dawes
Busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

November 1984 is the focus of today’s Throwback Thursday feature and here we look at a dance festival, the action from Portman Road and the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Probe launched into cause of ‘explosion’ and fire at Ipswich house

00:30 Tom Potter
Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Firefighters were called to an unoccupied semi-detached Ipswich home following an explosion on Wednesday night.

Lights switch-on event gets Christmas under way at the seaside

58 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
People gathered to see the Christmas lights get switched on in Felixstowe Picture: HARMAN HOPKINS

Christmas gets under way in Felixstowe this weekend when thousands of people are expected to pack the town centre for the switch-on of the resort’s festive lights.

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

Yesterday, 17:45 Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A man who claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has been cleared by a jury.

Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 22:18 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich Town’s most famous supporter was in attendance at Portman Road to see his beloved Blues beaten by Bristol City on Wednesday night.

‘Hit them where it hurts’ – calls for tough action on housing developer who breached regulations

57 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Persimmon Homes' Mount Pleasant development in Framlingham Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A Suffolk housing development which repeatedly flouted regulations could still see homes demolished as the “ultimate sanction”.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Yesterday, 17:08 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Yesterday, 12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

Yesterday, 16:30 Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

World’s oldest alcoholic drink makes a comeback in Suffolk

00:01 Andrew Papworth
Samples of mead, the world's oldest alcoholic drink, are being given away for free at Framlingham Castle. Picture: Jim Holden

It was once the Vikings’ favourite tipple - and now one of Suffolk’s most famous landmarks is to give people a chance to taste what is thought to be the world’s oldest alcoholic drink.

Most read

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Probe launched into cause of ‘explosion’ and fire at Ipswich house

Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide