Is this the best lit Christmas house in Suffolk?

Mike Talbot proudly showing off his Christmas display Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Nearly 7,000 bulbs shine brightly from this Felixstowe home, which is lighting up throughout December to celebrate the Christmas season.

Mike Talbot, who lives in Oak Close in Felixstowe, is yet again covering his house top-to-toe in Christmas lights in order to raise money for charity.

The grandfather has lived in the town for more than 10 years but hopes that this year's light display will be bigger and better than ever before - with more than 10 years of experience in creating the designs under his Santa suit.

Mike, aged 46, said: "We have been doing the Christmas lights show for around 10 years. It started off with six decorations outside for my son, then I added a few more each year for the grandchildren and it's got bigger from there.

"We've raised more than £120 already this year and on the opening night we had about 85 people here for the lights switch-on."

Santa Mike outside his house in Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE Santa Mike outside his house in Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The big reveal took place the night after hundreds attended the town's light switch on - with Mike stating it was their "best turnout ever".

Half of the money donated from the display will go to Saint Elizabeth Hospice and the rest will go to Felixstowe Opportunity Group.

The display will be shown from 4pm to 9pm every day until New Year's Eve, with Mike dressing up as Santa to the delight of young fans.

