Felixstowe Christmas light switch on outshines dreary weather
Hundreds of people turned out to see Felixstowe's Christmas lights being turned on last night despite unfriendly weather.
Last year the town was only able to host a "low-key" event due to Covid restrictions, but this year saw a marvellous return of Christmas festivities.
There was lots of rain, though for a brief window when the lights were turned on the rain subsided.
Felixstowe Mayor Cllr Mark Jepson said: "All credit to the hundreds of people who came out and enjoyed it, it was fairly inclement leading up to the show, but it just shows the resilience of the wonderful people of Felixstowe.
"After missing it last year it was nice to do it properly this year.
"Thanks to parents who brought the children down, and did the candle lit procession from the Orwell Hotel.
"Children don't really see weather, they just see Christmas, lights and candles and they enjoyed it."
