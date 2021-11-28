News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Felixstowe Christmas light switch on outshines dreary weather

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:54 PM November 28, 2021
Felixstowe Christmas

The Felixstowe Christmas light switch on was attended hundreds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hundreds of people turned out to see Felixstowe's Christmas lights being turned on last night despite unfriendly weather.

Last year the town was only able to host a "low-key" event due to Covid restrictions, but this year saw a marvellous return of Christmas festivities.

There was lots of rain, though for a brief window when the lights were turned on the rain subsided.

The Mayor and Mayoress turn the lights on. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Mayor and Mayoress turn the lights on. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe Mayor Cllr Mark Jepson said:  "All credit to the hundreds of people who came out and enjoyed it, it was fairly inclement leading up to the show, but it just shows the resilience of the wonderful people of Felixstowe.

"After missing it last year it was nice to do it properly this year.

"Thanks to parents who brought the children down, and did the candle lit procession from the Orwell Hotel.

"Children don't really see weather, they just see Christmas, lights and candles and they enjoyed it."

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

President Richard Woolnough and Organiser David Hedges. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOT

President Richard Woolnough and Organiser David Hedges. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Willow and Isabelle. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Willow and Isabelle. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harriet Carpenter and Harry Gallagher. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harriet Carpenter and Harry Gallagher. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Phoebe Gallagher. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Phoebe Gallagher. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eve, Nicolette, Dee and Gemma. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eve, Nicolette, Dee and Gemma. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Vinny and Marnie. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Vinny and Marnie. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Smalls family. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Smalls family. Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Felixstowe light switch on PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Most Read

  1. 1 Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces
  2. 2 Three youngsters try to kick down Ipswich family's door
  3. 3 Van driver jailed after A12 crash left motorist with life-changing injuries
  1. 4 European store wants to sell alcohol at old Co-op store in Ipswich
  2. 5 More than 20 drivers caught at speeds of 100mph on A14 within an hour
  3. 6 Could American fast food chain Wendy's open a Suffolk restaurant next year?
  4. 7 Ipswich man charged with string of motoring offences
  5. 8 Homes with 'stunning' coastal views by Felixstowe golf club up for sale
  6. 9 Snow falls in Suffolk overnight as cold snap set to continue
  7. 10 New military shop opens in Sailmakers selling Christmas gifts
Christmas
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thousands of cigarettes were taken from stores in Ipswich this week

Suffolk Live News

Thousands of cigarettes seized after HMRC officers raid Ipswich stores

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Clair Ransome was jailed for stealing more than £25,000

Ipswich Crown Court

Gambling addict stole £25k from elderly woman she befriended

Jane Hunt

person
Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after an incident in Market Place, Hadeligh 

Suffolk Live News

Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in chest and arms

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
California International Food store has opened by Egle Nikiforoviene on Spring Road Ipswich PICTURE

New store opens in California fulfilling owner's dream

Timothy Bradford

person