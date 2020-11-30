Published: 7:30 AM November 30, 2020 Updated: 5:04 PM December 8, 2020

The Christmas tree which has gone up in Felixstowe was dubbed 'one of the worst in Britain' by The Sun newspaper. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

A father-of-two who has lived in Felixstowe all of his life has launched a fundraising page after the town’s tree was dubbed “the worst in Britain”.

The Felixstowe Christmas tree when it is lit up. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Warren Mead, 31, said he is proud to call Felixstowe home and was devastated when he saw the article in The Sun newspaper, which described the tree as “a sorry-looking pine”.

He said he has always loved the town’s Christmas lights and wants to help The Lions Club of Felixstowe, who are all volunteers, by raising money towards getting a healthier looking tree for next year.

“I have two children and I intend to live here for the rest of my life,” said Mr Mead. “I don’t think people realise how much happiness and joy the tree and the Christmas lights bring to the town, so it was a shame to see it called one of the worst.

“I want to give people something to look forward to as I have always enjoyed seeing the tree. It brings the community together.”

Last week, councillor Mark Jepson, the mayor of Felixstowe, said that it was “disappointing” to see the town’s Christmas tree being dubbed as one of the worst in Britain in The Sun’s article.

MORE: Felixstowe mayor ‘disappointed’ as town’s Christmas tree is dubbed one of worst in BritainHe said: “The picture only plays part of the story. The Lions, who put up the tree every year, are volunteers and they work damn hard.

“This year has been difficult as they have not been able to host fundraising events and have had to cut the costs on what they would normally spend.”

The Lions Club of Felixstowe said on Facebook that they were also “sad” when they saw the tree. They said it arrived very early on a Sunday morning in pouring rain and it wasn’t until it was lifted by the crane that they could see it was faulty.

But as another tree could not be sourced at such late notice, “it was tree or no tree” at that point.

Mr Mead has decided to launch the fundraiser on GoFundMe, with all proceeds going to the Felixstowe Lions Club Charity Trust Fund, which he hopes will be put towards a new tree for next Christmas.

“This year has been rubbish for everyone, so hopefully this gives people something to look forward to,” he said.

Mr Mead will be raising money throughout 2021, hosting a range of different events.

You can donate to Mr Mead’s fundraiser here.