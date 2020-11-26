E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Felixstowe mayor ‘disappointed’ as town’s Christmas tree is dubbed one of worst in Britain

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 November 2020

The Christmas tree which has gone up in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Christmas tree which has gone up in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The mayor of Felixstowe said we should be thanking the volunteers who have put up the town’s Christmas tree instead of criticising it, as The Sun newspaper named it among the worst in Britain.

There's been disappointment over this year's Christmas tree in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThere's been disappointment over this year's Christmas tree in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The tree, which is generously put up by volunteers from The Lions Club of Felixstowe every year, was described as a “sorry-looking pine” in an article by the national newspaper today.

The 20ft evergreen tree, which stands in the town centre, is pictured brown and withered in the article, which states that it has left many unimpressed.

One person said: “It looks like the perfect tree for a Covid Christmas - not very healthy at all.”

Councillor Mark Jepson, the mayor of Felixstowe, said it is “disappointing” to see the town’s Christmas tree being dubbed as one of the worst in Britain in The Sun’s article.

The Felixstowe Christmas tree when it is all lit up at night. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Felixstowe Christmas tree when it is all lit up at night. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said: “The picture only plays part of the story. The Lions, who put up the tree every year, are volunteers and they work damn hard.

“This year has been difficult as they have not been able to host fundraising events and have had to cut the costs on what they would normally spend.

“The tree doesn’t look as good as we would like, but I am confident they are going to try to improve it in whatever way they can.

“It is so easy to knock their efforts by just looking at the picture, but that is not the whole story. We should be thanking them, as they could have just sat back and not done anything, but they’ve come out and got on with it and given up their time.

“They accept that it is not as good as it could be, but they are working hard to improve it.

“My underlying message to The Lions is thank you. The lights look amazing and they are helping bring the Christmas spirit to the town at this difficult time.”

People in Felixstowe have been sharing their support for the town’s Christmas tree following the news.

Amy Buckles said: “The tree looks lovely, I was in town yesterday and thought how nice it was with the lights on it. Ridiculous.”

Mary Glead added: “I drove through the town last night and the Christmas lights are really amazing! Well done to the Lions.”

While Sharon-Denise Taylor added: “Sums up 2020!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tavis’ mum ‘disgusted’ over killer’s sentence for prison guard attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Suffolk to be in Tier 2 in local lockdown system

All shops can open again next week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Large police presence in Ipswich’s Bramford Road after two women assaulted

Six police cars and two ambulances were spotted in Bramford Road this morning. Picture: IAG

How do Tier 1 areas like Cornwall compare to Suffolk?

The whole of Suffolk has been placed under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Home But Not Alone calls exceed 12,000 in Covid-19 pandemic

Home But Not Alone has been supporting vulnerable people in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL