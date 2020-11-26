Felixstowe mayor ‘disappointed’ as town’s Christmas tree is dubbed one of worst in Britain

The mayor of Felixstowe said we should be thanking the volunteers who have put up the town’s Christmas tree instead of criticising it, as The Sun newspaper named it among the worst in Britain.

The tree, which is generously put up by volunteers from The Lions Club of Felixstowe every year, was described as a “sorry-looking pine” in an article by the national newspaper today.

The 20ft evergreen tree, which stands in the town centre, is pictured brown and withered in the article, which states that it has left many unimpressed.

One person said: “It looks like the perfect tree for a Covid Christmas - not very healthy at all.”

Councillor Mark Jepson, the mayor of Felixstowe, said it is “disappointing” to see the town’s Christmas tree being dubbed as one of the worst in Britain in The Sun’s article.

He said: “The picture only plays part of the story. The Lions, who put up the tree every year, are volunteers and they work damn hard.

“This year has been difficult as they have not been able to host fundraising events and have had to cut the costs on what they would normally spend.

“The tree doesn’t look as good as we would like, but I am confident they are going to try to improve it in whatever way they can.

“It is so easy to knock their efforts by just looking at the picture, but that is not the whole story. We should be thanking them, as they could have just sat back and not done anything, but they’ve come out and got on with it and given up their time.

“They accept that it is not as good as it could be, but they are working hard to improve it.

“My underlying message to The Lions is thank you. The lights look amazing and they are helping bring the Christmas spirit to the town at this difficult time.”

People in Felixstowe have been sharing their support for the town’s Christmas tree following the news.

Amy Buckles said: “The tree looks lovely, I was in town yesterday and thought how nice it was with the lights on it. Ridiculous.”

Mary Glead added: “I drove through the town last night and the Christmas lights are really amazing! Well done to the Lions.”

While Sharon-Denise Taylor added: “Sums up 2020!”