Vicar praises 'wonderful' support for schemes feeding families in Covid
- Credit: Andrew Dotchin
A Felixstowe vicar has been overjoyed by the "wonderful" generosity of the community's support of two schemes helping to feed families in lockdown.
St John the Baptist Church, in Orwell Road, has been collecting food and baby items as part of its Parish Pantry and Pushchair Pitstop campaigns and offering them free to those who need them.
Reverend Andrew Dotchin said the two campaigns kicked off last year but have expanded as demand grew throughout the pandemic.
The Parish Pantry started last year as a weekly pop-up shop, but since October has been open every day.
The church now sees between 50 and 70 people collect goods daily.
You may also want to watch:
Rev Dotchin said: "We didn’t do this because we want people to come to church, we did this because that’s what church people should be doing.
"Parishioners have found this is a time to act on our faith – in a time where many feel powerless, this is something positive they can do.
Most Read
- 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
- 2 More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth
- 3 Thieves use bank cards after stealing rucksack from Ipswich doorstep
- 4 Developers offer first view of 75 new homes near Ipswich
- 5 Ipswich paedophile jailed for downloading indecent images of boys
- 6 Drink-driver reversed into car while banned from the road
- 7 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
- 8 Man who spat at neighbour in racist attack given community order
- 9 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
- 10 'Teaching means the world' - school in Ipswich unveils new deputy head
"It’s been absolutely wonderful. It really shows the generosity that is innate in humankind."