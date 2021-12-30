Felixstowe panto postponed after cast members test positive for Covid

The Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe, where the Cinderella pantomime has been performed - Credit: Spa Pavilion

The remaining performances of the Cinderella pantomime in Felixstowe have been postponed after a number of the cast members tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spa Pavilion, which has been hosting the annual show performed by the Dennis Lowe Theatre Company, confirmed the last four dates of the panto had been put back until the end of January.

Cast members have been testing for Covid daily, with the last performance being held on Tuesday, December 28.

A statement posted on the Spa Pavilion's Instagram page said: "It is with deep regret that we shall have to postpone the remaining four performances of our panto, 'Cinderella', due to members of the visiting cast having contracted Covid-19.

"The show is being postponed to the end of January. We will be in touch again very soon when we have confirmed availability of scenery, cast, costumes etc."