Coastguard rescue three men at Felixstowe

Felixstowe Coastguard Team worked with ambulances to rescue three men who got into trouble in the water. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Three men were rescued from the water by Felixstowe Coastguard – leading to pleas for people not to attempt rescues on their own.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The coastguard were called to reports of two men with head injuries. They arrived to find one man had got into difficulties and the other two had attempted to help him, but got into difficulties themselves.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

In a Facebook post about the incident, the Coastguard wrote: “Please do not be tempted to attempt a rescue yourself as you are putting your own life at risk”.

In the comments on the post one of the men wrote: “Thank you to the ambulance team and the coast guard team for being there for us three lads, could of been a lot worse. Will not be doing that again in a hurry.”

The men are now said to be recovering at home.