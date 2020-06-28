E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coastguard rescue three men at Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 17:57 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 28 June 2020

Felixstowe Coastguard Team worked with ambulances to rescue three men who got into trouble in the water. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Felixstowe Coastguard Team worked with ambulances to rescue three men who got into trouble in the water. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Three men were rescued from the water by Felixstowe Coastguard – leading to pleas for people not to attempt rescues on their own.

The coastguard were called to reports of two men with head injuries. They arrived to find one man had got into difficulties and the other two had attempted to help him, but got into difficulties themselves.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

In a Facebook post about the incident, the Coastguard wrote: “Please do not be tempted to attempt a rescue yourself as you are putting your own life at risk”.

In the comments on the post one of the men wrote: “Thank you to the ambulance team and the coast guard team for being there for us three lads, could of been a lot worse. Will not be doing that again in a hurry.”

The men are now said to be recovering at home.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Families left in tower block with ‘highly flammable’ cladding amid court row over who pays

Some cladding is still in place on St Francis Tower, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Keane rant at Villa, the chances of signing Garbutt and ticket refunds – our most-read Town stories of the week

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent's recollection of an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane was our most-read story of the week Picture; PA

Tractor Boy legends organising coaching trip to Ghana for college students

Titus Bramble and Simon Milton of Futurestars with Lee Mandley, head of sport at Suffolk New College Picture: GEORGIA GODDARD

Coastguard rescue three men at Felixstowe

Felixstowe Coastguard Team worked with ambulances to rescue three men who got into trouble in the water. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Warnings over danger of tombstoning and swimming near weirs

Warning over wild swimming and tombstoning in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT