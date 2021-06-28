Man with head injury rescued from yacht

Published: 11:41 AM June 28, 2021

The man was rescued at Suffolk Yacht Harbour in Levington - Credit: Archant

A man with a head injury on board a yacht in Suffolk has been rescued by the coastguard.

The Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team was called to Suffolk Yacht Harbour in Levington on Monday morning (June 28) after receiving reports that a man on board a yacht had suffered a head injury.

Felixstowe Coast Patrol also helped extract the man and left him in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service.

The coastguard crew was called out again while en route to the station after receiving reports of an incident involving two windsurfers.

RNLI Harwich was also called to attend, although the two windsurfers had made it back to shore and did not require medical assistance.

"Once it was clear no medical assistance was required the team gave safety advice and headed back to station," a spokesman said.