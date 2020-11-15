Three windsurfers rescued off coast of Felixstowe after getting into difficulties

Three windsurfers have been rescued off the coast of Felixstowe after getting into difficulties near Deben Bar.

The Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team, assisted by colleagues from Shingle Street, received multiple 999 calls around 2.40pm yesterday (Saturday, November 14) after the trio were spotted in the water.

On arrival, two of the people had made it ashore – with one of them needing medical attention. Another was spotted in the water and rescued by the RNLI Harwich Lifeboat.

The two people ashore were cared for by the ambulance service, while the third was taken to the Port of Felixstowe and looked over by paramedics.

One of them is said to have lost some of his windsurfing equipment in the water – with the coastguard asking for sightings to be reported should they wash up ashore.

A coastguard spokesman said: “All casualties were properly equipped and had experience.

“Thank you to everybody involved including the members of the public that had spotted they were in trouble and those that kept eyes on.”