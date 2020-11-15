E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three windsurfers rescued off coast of Felixstowe after getting into difficulties

PUBLISHED: 12:11 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 15 November 2020

Three windsurfers were rescued by coastguard and lifeboat crews in Felixstowe Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Three windsurfers were rescued by coastguard and lifeboat crews in Felixstowe Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Three windsurfers have been rescued off the coast of Felixstowe after getting into difficulties near Deben Bar.

One of the windsurfers was taken to the Port of Felixstowe to be assessed by paramedics Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAMOne of the windsurfers was taken to the Port of Felixstowe to be assessed by paramedics Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

The Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team, assisted by colleagues from Shingle Street, received multiple 999 calls around 2.40pm yesterday (Saturday, November 14) after the trio were spotted in the water.

On arrival, two of the people had made it ashore – with one of them needing medical attention. Another was spotted in the water and rescued by the RNLI Harwich Lifeboat.

The two people ashore were cared for by the ambulance service, while the third was taken to the Port of Felixstowe and looked over by paramedics.

One of them is said to have lost some of his windsurfing equipment in the water – with the coastguard asking for sightings to be reported should they wash up ashore.

A coastguard spokesman said: “All casualties were properly equipped and had experience.

“Thank you to everybody involved including the members of the public that had spotted they were in trouble and those that kept eyes on.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stunning former Ipswich hotel put on the market as family home

The stunning building boasts three reception rooms on the ground floor Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTS

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stunning former Ipswich hotel put on the market as family home

The stunning building boasts three reception rooms on the ground floor Picture: WOODCOCK AND SON ESTATE AGENTS

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Three windsurfers rescued off coast of Felixstowe after getting into difficulties

Three windsurfers were rescued by coastguard and lifeboat crews in Felixstowe Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

‘I love watching them play’ - Lambert on his trio of homegrown midfielders

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert loves watching Jack Lankester, Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop play. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Families must be aware’ – Thieves steal £50,000 from man with dementia in ‘complex’ scam

Graham Wynn, 75, has lost more than £50,000 to a

Phone call to Corrie McKeague’s mum claims he was mugged and thrown into bin

Corrie McKeague's mum has revealed further possibilties regarding his disappearance Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Is working from home doing you more harm than good?

Due to lockdown, many people have been working from home since March - and putting unneeded stress on their bodies due to incorrect posture and not getting enough exercise Picture: Getty Images