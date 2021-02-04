Published: 6:00 AM February 4, 2021

Dave and Katie Masters with their baby Phoebe, who was delivered at home by Dave as there wasn't enough time to get to hospital. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A father who leapt into action to deliver his baby girl after his wife went into labour on their bedroom floor has described it as the "most amazing moment of his life".

Phoebe Masters was already nine days past her due date when she was welcomed into the world on Saturday by mum Katie with the help of husband Dave at their home in Felixstowe.

It was just a normal morning for the now mum-of-two, who had woken up around 7am to feed her 23-month-old daughter Aubree when she first started to experience the pains.

She took a shower but within 30 minutes realised the pain had become much stronger and more consistent.

"I knew I wasn't going to make it to hospital," said Mrs Masters, aged 27.

"I managed to make it to the bed, but I just remember thinking how quick it was happening."

Dave and Katie Masters say they will "never forget" the moment they brought their baby girl Phoebe into the world at their home in Felixstowe. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

By this point, Aubree had been collected by her grandma and Mr Masters was packing the car ready to get to the hospital when he heard his wife screaming.

He rushed inside and was advised by the midwife on the phone to call for an ambulance, as they were not going to get to the hospital in time.

They called for an ambulance at 8.49am but soon realised Mrs Masters was going to deliver their daughter imminently.

"At first I was very apprehensive," said Mr Masters, a 38-year-old carpenter.

"I had no clue what I was doing, and it was very surreal, but something just took over me and I knew I had no choice but to get involved."

The ambulance service talked Mr Masters through each step while he was rubbing his wife's back.

Katie Masters with her daughter Phoebe, who was delivered at home by dad Dave as there wasn't enough time to get to hospital. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I was told I had to look and see if I could see or feel a head, so I looked and the baby just fell into my hands," he explained.

"It was all so fast, there was no time to do anything."

Within eight minutes of phoning the ambulance service their baby girl had arrived and the couple were in "complete elation".

The paramedics arrived just minutes later, with Mr Masters describing their arrival as "guardian angels".

Mrs Masters said: "Dave was completely in control, I felt safe and supported and he really was our hero.

"No one plans to have a baby without any professional help, but that moment will stay with us forever."

Dave and Katie Masters with their baby daughter Phoebe. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Masters said he would not turn back the clock and change what happened, however terrifying it was.

"It was the most amazing moment of my life and Katie was incredible," he said.

Mrs Masters suffered a postpartum haemorrhage after birth and was rushed to hospital due to heavy bleeding, but soon returned home safely.

They are now enjoying life as a family-of-four and are looking forward to introducing Phoebe to friends and family.