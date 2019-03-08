Young couple 'over the moon' after winning dream Ipswich wedding

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A bride-to-be has expressed her complete shock after finding out that she will be celebrating the most important day of her life at her dream wedding venue in Ipswich - all free of charge.

Amber Young, 25, and Matt Hoy, 22 were announced as winners of the Cameron Ventures Group's wedding giveaway earlier this month - marking 20 years of the Suffolk company.

The lucky couple, who met through friends three years ago, entered the competition online after Amber's auntie tagged her in a Facebook post sharing the contest.

Amber said: "When I entered I never ever thought I would win.

"When I got the phonecall I was in complete shock - but I was over the moon."

Amber is a stay-at-home mum in Felixstowe to their two daughters, Zoe-Mae, 2, and Jasmine-Marie, who is just 10 months old.

As a young couple, winning the competition has been a huge help financially.

The 25-year-old added: "Weddings are so expensive, so winning has been a huge help and is saving us more than £2,000. We are also able to have a much bigger wedding than we had originally planned for."

Included in the prize is the hire of Ipswich Hotel at Copdock - Amber and Matt's chosen location out of four Cameron Venture Group properties available including The Brome Grange Hotel in Diss and The Priory Hotel in Bury St Edmunds.

Amber said: "When I visited the hotel I was taken back because it was truly beautiful. Zoe was running around the place because she loved it so much."

Matt, who is a night-manager at Tesco in Martlesham, got down on one knee at their home in Felixstowe on Amber's birthday two years ago.

She said: "He fell over and asked me to get up, and then he pulled out a ring. I couldn't stop crying."

The young family are currently in the process of moving into a two-bedroom house and are excited to start their future together.

Once they have settled into their new home Amber will be going dress shopping with her mum and her sister - where she will be searching for the perfect sleeveless princess dress in classic white.

Their two daughters will be flower girls when they tie the knot next summer - hopefully securing the date of August 1.

Also included in the prize is a two-course meal for 50 guests, arrival drinks, a drink with the meal and a drink for the toast, and the opportunity to have the marriage ceremony at the hotel.

Julie Campbell, group area manager of Cameran Ventures Group, said: "We are thrilled that this prize went to such a wonderful young couple and their two adorable girls. We look forward to organising Amber and Matt's special day."