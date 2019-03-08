Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Young couple 'over the moon' after winning dream Ipswich wedding

PUBLISHED: 18:59 04 August 2019

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A bride-to-be has expressed her complete shock after finding out that she will be celebrating the most important day of her life at her dream wedding venue in Ipswich - all free of charge.

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEAmber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Amber Young, 25, and Matt Hoy, 22 were announced as winners of the Cameron Ventures Group's wedding giveaway earlier this month - marking 20 years of the Suffolk company.

The lucky couple, who met through friends three years ago, entered the competition online after Amber's auntie tagged her in a Facebook post sharing the contest.

Amber said: "When I entered I never ever thought I would win.

"When I got the phonecall I was in complete shock - but I was over the moon."

Amber is a stay-at-home mum in Felixstowe to their two daughters, Zoe-Mae, 2, and Jasmine-Marie, who is just 10 months old.

As a young couple, winning the competition has been a huge help financially.

The 25-year-old added: "Weddings are so expensive, so winning has been a huge help and is saving us more than £2,000. We are also able to have a much bigger wedding than we had originally planned for."

Included in the prize is the hire of Ipswich Hotel at Copdock - Amber and Matt's chosen location out of four Cameron Venture Group properties available including The Brome Grange Hotel in Diss and The Priory Hotel in Bury St Edmunds.

Amber said: "When I visited the hotel I was taken back because it was truly beautiful. Zoe was running around the place because she loved it so much."

Matt, who is a night-manager at Tesco in Martlesham, got down on one knee at their home in Felixstowe on Amber's birthday two years ago.

She said: "He fell over and asked me to get up, and then he pulled out a ring. I couldn't stop crying."

The young family are currently in the process of moving into a two-bedroom house and are excited to start their future together.

Once they have settled into their new home Amber will be going dress shopping with her mum and her sister - where she will be searching for the perfect sleeveless princess dress in classic white.

Their two daughters will be flower girls when they tie the knot next summer - hopefully securing the date of August 1.

Also included in the prize is a two-course meal for 50 guests, arrival drinks, a drink with the meal and a drink for the toast, and the opportunity to have the marriage ceremony at the hotel.

Julie Campbell, group area manager of Cameran Ventures Group, said: "We are thrilled that this prize went to such a wonderful young couple and their two adorable girls. We look forward to organising Amber and Matt's special day."

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Meet Suffolk’s youngest female solo glider pilot

Teenage glider pilot Lucy Clarke recently took to the skies on her own Picture: TONY CLARKE

Helmingham Hall brings thousands of motor enthusiasts to car show

A vast variety of classic and sports cars on show around the grounds at Helmingham Hall Picture: SAM DAWES

Missing man from Ipswich found safe and well

Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

The race is on – how many Elmer’s could you find in 90 minutes?

The event was organised by the Suffolk Orienteering Club in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Mum writes vegan-friendly children’s book

Tina Newman has written a new children's book called Vivi the Supervegan. Picture: TINA NEWMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists