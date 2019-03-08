Young couple 'over the moon' after winning dream Ipswich wedding
PUBLISHED: 18:59 04 August 2019
RACHEL EDGE
A bride-to-be has expressed her complete shock after finding out that she will be celebrating the most important day of her life at her dream wedding venue in Ipswich - all free of charge.
Amber Young, 25, and Matt Hoy, 22 were announced as winners of the Cameron Ventures Group's wedding giveaway earlier this month - marking 20 years of the Suffolk company.
The lucky couple, who met through friends three years ago, entered the competition online after Amber's auntie tagged her in a Facebook post sharing the contest.
Amber said: "When I entered I never ever thought I would win.
"When I got the phonecall I was in complete shock - but I was over the moon."
Amber is a stay-at-home mum in Felixstowe to their two daughters, Zoe-Mae, 2, and Jasmine-Marie, who is just 10 months old.
As a young couple, winning the competition has been a huge help financially.
The 25-year-old added: "Weddings are so expensive, so winning has been a huge help and is saving us more than £2,000. We are also able to have a much bigger wedding than we had originally planned for."
Included in the prize is the hire of Ipswich Hotel at Copdock - Amber and Matt's chosen location out of four Cameron Venture Group properties available including The Brome Grange Hotel in Diss and The Priory Hotel in Bury St Edmunds.
Amber said: "When I visited the hotel I was taken back because it was truly beautiful. Zoe was running around the place because she loved it so much."
Matt, who is a night-manager at Tesco in Martlesham, got down on one knee at their home in Felixstowe on Amber's birthday two years ago.
She said: "He fell over and asked me to get up, and then he pulled out a ring. I couldn't stop crying."
The young family are currently in the process of moving into a two-bedroom house and are excited to start their future together.
Once they have settled into their new home Amber will be going dress shopping with her mum and her sister - where she will be searching for the perfect sleeveless princess dress in classic white.
Their two daughters will be flower girls when they tie the knot next summer - hopefully securing the date of August 1.
Also included in the prize is a two-course meal for 50 guests, arrival drinks, a drink with the meal and a drink for the toast, and the opportunity to have the marriage ceremony at the hotel.
Julie Campbell, group area manager of Cameran Ventures Group, said: "We are thrilled that this prize went to such a wonderful young couple and their two adorable girls. We look forward to organising Amber and Matt's special day."