Busy road re-opened after Felixstowe crash

A busy junction in Felixstowe has been closed by police following a collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road in Felixstowe was closed earlier as police dealt with the scene of a collision.

The crash happened earlier this evening near the junction of Langer Road and Beach Station Road.

Two vehicles are said to have been involved.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing numerous police cars and ambulances.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is now open.

He was unable to provide any details regarding the vehicles involved or any injuries sustained.