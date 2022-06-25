News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Baby porpoise washes up at Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:53 PM June 25, 2022
A dead porpoise washed up at Felixstowe beach

A dead porpoise washed up at Felixstowe beach - Credit: Barbara Seglie

A dead baby porpoise has washed up at Felixstowe beach. 

The porpoise was spotted by walkers along the beach near Mannings Amusements at about 8pm last night (June 24). 

The porpoise appeared to have large wounds across its skin.

The deceased animal was reported to the council but it is understood that the porpoise was eventually carried out to sea again by the tide. 

It comes after a 10-metre whale was brought in at Felixstowe earlier this month. 

The dead whale

The dead whale that washed up at Bawdsey in April - Credit: Submitted

The whale washed up on the sea defences at East Lane, Bawdsey at some point during the night of April 17-18 but had to be brought in by boat at Felixstowe. 

