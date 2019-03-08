Blast from the past as Felixstowe disco returns for one night only

Tom Day and Charles Wright feature in The Evening Star with the original disco set up in August 1979 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE Archant

A popular Felixstowe disco which provided the music for hundreds of functions is making a one-night comeback this weekend to celebrate its golden anniversary.

Tom Day and Charles Wright, are coming out of retirement for a charity gig to mark 50 years since their first booking as Blast Off Stereo Disco.

It takes place on Saturday, May 18, at the Half Moon pub in Felixstowe from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Entry is free, with a collection for Cancer Research UK, and there will also be a barbecue.

As teenagers Tom and Charles were interested in electronics and pirate radio and set up their own bedroom radio station in Trimley.

Once they had left school and started employment, a girl who worked with Tom at Sangamo Weston in Felixstowe asked if they would be interested in providing some music for her wedding reception and in 1969 Blast Off started. They ran the disco until 1984.