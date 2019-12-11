E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Looking back to Felixstowe docks' centenary celebrations in 1986

PUBLISHED: 15:42 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 11 December 2019

Some horse and carriages escorted the people in Victorian dress in 1986 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Some horse and carriages escorted the people in Victorian dress in 1986 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

David Kindred

We take a horse and carriage back to a Victorian-style celebration at Felixstowe docks in 1986 - to mark 100 years of its opening.

A step back in time at Felixstowe docks, celebrating 100 years of the docks. Felixstowe docks is now one of the biggest ports in Europe. Picture: DAVID KINDREDA step back in time at Felixstowe docks, celebrating 100 years of the docks. Felixstowe docks is now one of the biggest ports in Europe. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The mayor of Felixstowe arrived at the docks, alongside others who attended the event, all dressed in Victorian clothing - with their umbrellas at the ready, given it was a rainy day in March.

The huge cranes in the background at Felixstowe docks, used to unload container ships. A horse and carriage pulls up Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe huge cranes in the background at Felixstowe docks, used to unload container ships. A horse and carriage pulls up Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Some planks of wood being manoeuvred off the boat at Felixstowe docks Picture: DAVID KINDREDSome planks of wood being manoeuvred off the boat at Felixstowe docks Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Mayor of Felixstowe unveils the Centenary plaque at the docks Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe Mayor of Felixstowe unveils the Centenary plaque at the docks Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Umberellas were at the ready on a rainy day in March, as they celebrated the Felixstowe dock Centenary Picture: DAVID KINDREDUmberellas were at the ready on a rainy day in March, as they celebrated the Felixstowe dock Centenary Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Horse and carriages arrived on the docks to collect the people at the celebration and a plaque was unveiled by the mayor to commemorate the centenary.

People gather in Victorian dress at Felixstowe docks for the Centenary celebration in 1986 Picture: DAVID KINDREDPeople gather in Victorian dress at Felixstowe docks for the Centenary celebration in 1986 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Meanwhile planks of wood were being unloaded off a boat by a group of men dressed in period clothing.

Felixstowe docks has grown significantly over the years to become one of the largest ports in the UK and Europe.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fire crews investigate incident at Clarks in Ipswich town centre

Fire crews have been called to Westgate Street in Ipswich Town Centre Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 50s suffers serious head and internal injuries in Copdock crash

The collision happened at about 5.45pm in Old London Road, close to the A12 and Copdock Interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major travel disruption as 84 rail services cancelled

All trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe suspended until further notice. Picture: JOHN DAY

Van smashes through brick wall in Norwich Road

A van crashed into a garden wall in Norwich Road in the early hours of this morning. Picture: LIAM MORRISON

Don’t miss the huge Christmas farmers’ market in Ipswich this Saturday

New drink Bigod 1101 from DJ Wines Picture: DJ Wines
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists