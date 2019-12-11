Nostalgia

Looking back to Felixstowe docks' centenary celebrations in 1986

Some horse and carriages escorted the people in Victorian dress in 1986 Picture: DAVID KINDRED David Kindred

We take a horse and carriage back to a Victorian-style celebration at Felixstowe docks in 1986 - to mark 100 years of its opening.

A step back in time at Felixstowe docks, celebrating 100 years of the docks. Felixstowe docks is now one of the biggest ports in Europe. Picture: DAVID KINDRED A step back in time at Felixstowe docks, celebrating 100 years of the docks. Felixstowe docks is now one of the biggest ports in Europe. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The mayor of Felixstowe arrived at the docks, alongside others who attended the event, all dressed in Victorian clothing - with their umbrellas at the ready, given it was a rainy day in March.

The huge cranes in the background at Felixstowe docks, used to unload container ships. A horse and carriage pulls up Picture: DAVID KINDRED The huge cranes in the background at Felixstowe docks, used to unload container ships. A horse and carriage pulls up Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Some planks of wood being manoeuvred off the boat at Felixstowe docks Picture: DAVID KINDRED Some planks of wood being manoeuvred off the boat at Felixstowe docks Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Mayor of Felixstowe unveils the Centenary plaque at the docks Picture: DAVID KINDRED The Mayor of Felixstowe unveils the Centenary plaque at the docks Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Umberellas were at the ready on a rainy day in March, as they celebrated the Felixstowe dock Centenary Picture: DAVID KINDRED Umberellas were at the ready on a rainy day in March, as they celebrated the Felixstowe dock Centenary Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Horse and carriages arrived on the docks to collect the people at the celebration and a plaque was unveiled by the mayor to commemorate the centenary.

People gather in Victorian dress at Felixstowe docks for the Centenary celebration in 1986 Picture: DAVID KINDRED People gather in Victorian dress at Felixstowe docks for the Centenary celebration in 1986 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Meanwhile planks of wood were being unloaded off a boat by a group of men dressed in period clothing.

Felixstowe docks has grown significantly over the years to become one of the largest ports in the UK and Europe.

