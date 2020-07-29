E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man bitten by dog on cycle home from Co-op

PUBLISHED: 16:51 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:02 29 July 2020

The man was bitten in the leg by a dog on his way home from the East of England Co-op Foodstore in King Street, Walton, Felixstowe, last week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The man was bitten in the leg by a dog on his way home from the East of England Co-op Foodstore in King Street, Walton, Felixstowe, last week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man cycling home from a trip to a Co-op was bitten in the leg by a dog.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 23, at around 8.10pm when the victim was cycling across a field near Cordy’s Lane, Trimley St Mary.

He was heading home from the East of England Co-op Foodstore in King Street, Walton, when a dog off the lead ran over and bit him on his leg without letting go.

The dog, thought to be a Doberman called Rocky, punctured the man’s leg, leaving wounds in his calf and thigh on one leg.

The dog is described as having black and brown fur, wearing a black harness with a green reflective outline. The victim of the attack spoke with the owner of the dog but wasn’t given an address.

Police are keen to speak to the dog owner, described as a white man, to discuss the incident.

Officers would also like anyone who witnessed the incident, has knowledge of it or knows the owners to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 37/42441/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘Just remember I’ll always love you’ – 22-year-old’s heartbreaking final words before fatal A14 crash

Andrew Warne died in January following a crash on the A14. Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘Just remember I’ll always love you’ – 22-year-old’s heartbreaking final words before fatal A14 crash

Andrew Warne died in January following a crash on the A14. Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Why did an Ipswich community miss out on £260k crime-busting deal?

The bid was aimed at bringing communities together to make the Maple Park area of Ipswich safer. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

‘Horrendous’ - dirty masks and gloves dumped around Ipswich shows ‘complete disrespect’

The PPE picked up off the streets of Ipswich by environmental campaigner Jason Alexander. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Martlesham woman: “One of my ancestors was a Viking leader”

Bridget's great-grandmother Mary, who was born on Ascension Island and spent time aboard HMS Tortoise Picture: Bridget Burke

Abbeygate opens premier screen on Friday with Eva Green’s Euro-space drama

Managers Pat Church and Chris Peters outside the Abbeygate Cinema which has just added a premier screen to the venue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Unhappy’ Ipswich mum-of-two sheds more than 2 stone in lockdown

Nadia Curtis, 33, from Ipswich, said she has benefitted from the virtual Slimming World lockdown group. Picture: NADIA CURTIS