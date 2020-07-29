Man bitten by dog on cycle home from Co-op

A man cycling home from a trip to a Co-op was bitten in the leg by a dog.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 23, at around 8.10pm when the victim was cycling across a field near Cordy’s Lane, Trimley St Mary.

He was heading home from the East of England Co-op Foodstore in King Street, Walton, when a dog off the lead ran over and bit him on his leg without letting go.

The dog, thought to be a Doberman called Rocky, punctured the man’s leg, leaving wounds in his calf and thigh on one leg.

The dog is described as having black and brown fur, wearing a black harness with a green reflective outline. The victim of the attack spoke with the owner of the dog but wasn’t given an address.

Police are keen to speak to the dog owner, described as a white man, to discuss the incident.

Officers would also like anyone who witnessed the incident, has knowledge of it or knows the owners to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 37/42441/20.