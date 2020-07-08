Electrical fire breaks out in bungalow

Three fire crews have responded to an electrical fire at a bungalow in Felixstowe.

The emergency services were called shortly after 11.30am today to reports of a fire inside a residential property in Taunton Road.

Crews arrived to find a small electrical fire, which they put out a short time later.

Three crews attended the scene - one from Ipswich East and two from Felixstowe.

A paramedic car and ambulance were also seen outside the property but it is understood there were no casualties.

One witness reported seeing paramedics tending to a person in the bungalow.

A spokesman from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.38am to reports of a fire in a property in Taunton Road, Felixstowe.

“On arrival crews discovered a small electrical fire in the property and there were no casualties.

“Crews put out the fire and a stop time was recorded at 12.09pm.”