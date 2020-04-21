E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Golf club creates special tribute to NHS heroes

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 April 2020

Felixstowe Ferry Gold Club have paid a special tribute to the NHS Picture: FELIXSTOWE FERRY GOLF CLUB

A Suffolk golf club has expressed its appreciation for the NHS with a unique tribute.

The design was created by the club’s course manager Glenn Rayfield.

“It was a comment made by one of the directors who saw something on Facebook at another club,” said Mr Rayfield.

“So I had a think about it.”

Mr Rayfield decided to create a giant heart with NHS written through the middle of the 18th fairway.

He spent 45 minutes with a hand mower carving out the intricate design, which now sits proudly on the course.

“I was very impressed with how it came out,” said Mr Rayfield.

“I have some close friends in the NHS.

“I sent a picture of it to them first to show them we are thinking of them.”

The team will continue to maintain the tribute for the foreseeable future.

“We will keep it going until we open again,” said Mr Rayfield.

“It’s a small gesture.”

The special tribute is just one of the ways the golf club is helping people in Felixstowe at this time.

“It’s a community club,” said Mr Rayfield.

“We are doing a community food service.”

READ MORE: Abandoned Aldeburgh under lockdown

