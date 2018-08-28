Sunshine and Showers

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

PUBLISHED: 13:11 08 January 2019

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Sophie Barnett

Felixstowe Ferry fell victim to the coastal floods this afternoon - hours before high tide even hit.

https://www.facebook.com/ipswichstar24/videos/316941685583149/

The famous jetty, often crowded with crabbers in warmer months, was submerged as the spring tides combined with fierce winds on the Suffolk coast.

Harbour master, John White, warned members of the public against heading there to watch the high tide this afternoon for fears they may be in danger from the rising water level.

This morning a crowd of people gathered at the ferry to watch water levels rise, ahead of the high tide at 12.55pm.

Mr White, who has been the Harbour master at Felixstowe Ferry for 20 years, said: “We don’t need people coming down here looking at the tide.

“If it was really desperate they would be more of a hindrance than a help.”

The environment agency have also been at Felixstowe Ferry monitoring the situation.

Robin Barnes, who regularly takes photographs along the coast, said: “That’s the first time we have ever seen anything this high.”

When will the high tide hit Felixstowe?

The high tide is expected to hit Old Felixstowe at 12.55pm and the main seafront at 1pm.

For all the latest updates on the high tide keep your eyes on our live feed which is covering the flooding on the Suffolk and North Essex Coast.







