Felixstowe firework event cancelled due to 'uncertainty' over potential ban

Felixstowe Firework Spectacular has been cancelled for the third year, due to uncertainty over whether East Suffolk Council will be introducing a firework ban on its land. - Credit: Su Anderson

A firework display in Felixstowe has been cancelled, with organisers citing “uncertainty” about the pending results of a possible ban - but the council said it advised that the event could go ahead.

Felixstowe Firework Spectacular was going into its 13th year before being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and subsequently cancelled again in 2021.

Now, the club has confirmed that this year’s event will also not take place.

In March, East Suffolk Council launched a public consultation about potentially introducing a ban on firework displays on council-owned land.

Chris Daynes is the event organiser and joint club chairman of Felixstowe and Walton FC. He explained that the Felixstowe Firework Spectacular is usually held at the club’s premises in Dellwood Avenue, which it leases from the council.

He said: “An event of this size takes many months of planning and preparation, usually starting in February.

“The uncertainty surrounding the result of the consultation made it impossible to undertake any organisation in advance, or risk the outlay of club funds, should a ban or major restrictions be put in place.”

Councillor James Mallinder, the council's cabinet member for the environment, said there is “no reason” why the event should not take place.

He said: “There is absolutely no reason from the council’s perspective as to why this event should not go ahead whilst a decision about the rules for future firework displays on council-owned land is still being considered.

"In early August, we advised the event organisers that our existing policy - which permits firework displays as part of events held on council-owned land - has not yet changed and that if changes are introduced, events already planned for this year would not be affected.

“In light of this, we suggested they continue with the plans for their event in November."

East Suffolk Council has received over 1,000 responses to its survey, which sought to gain a better understanding of how residents felt about firework displays on council-owned land.

Mr Daynes added: “From a personal point of view, although I know fireworks are a contentious issue that stirs up strong feelings from some, I am deeply disappointed that the thousands of people who do enjoy our event cannot visit again this year.

“It seems the original idea to lessen the impact on the environment and wildlife will actually achieve the opposite thanks to the uncertainty and delay."