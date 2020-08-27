E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Felixstowe Fireworks cancelled because display cannot meet Covid restrictions

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 27 August 2020

This year's Felixstowe Firework Spectacular has been cancelled - organisers say social distancing would be a major problem Picture: SU ANDERSON

One of Felixstowe’s biggest and most popular annual events has joined hundreds of others across the county in falling victim to the virus.

Akra Inferno performing at the Felixstowe Fireworks Spectacular at Felixstowe and Walton United Football Club Picture: SIMON PARKERAkra Inferno performing at the Felixstowe Fireworks Spectacular at Felixstowe and Walton United Football Club Picture: SIMON PARKER

It would have been the 13th time the Felixstowe Fireworks Spectacular had taken place – but it has proved unlucky for the autumn event, which organisers say they have been forced to cancel for this year.

It is an indication that life is not likely to return to normal any time soon with organisers of many events scheduled for the next few months having to review their plans or drastically alter their arrangements.

Firework displays – especially those taking place in small or restricted areas – cannot provide the social distancing needed for the crowds attending and still bring in the cash to pay for the display, usually costing many thousands of pounds, and raise funds for good causes.

The Felixstowe Fireworks Spectacular is held at the home of Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC in Dellwood Avenue.

Over its 12-year history, the display – and the attractions which accompany it, including a funfair, food court, fire eaters and jugglers and other entertainment – has attracted almost 45,000 visitors, raising vital funds for the football club and contributing thousands of pounds to local charities and good causes.

Chris Daynes, joint club chairman, said: “With social distancing almost certain to still be in place in November, it would have been impossible to ensure the event complied with Covid guidance. Scaling back the event was also not an option. Felixstowe Firework Spectacular costs many thousands of pounds to put on each year, the entire funding coming from the football club with no outside support or grants available.

“After seeing income streams decimated over the last five months, the club simply cannot take the risk of losing money by staging the event, although the overriding reason for cancelling is to ensure the safety of all our spectators, volunteers and traders.

“It is hoped the club’s largest fundraiser will be back bigger and better than ever in 2021, continuing to provide the town with a large public display to be proud of.”

Anyone interested in supporting the 2021 event via sponsorship should contact Chris Daynes on chairman@felixstowefootball.co.uk

