Felixstowe's first climate march to hit town in July

The people of Felixstowe are preparing to make a stand against climate change as the town’s first ever march draws closer.

Residents are receptive to fighting the climate crisis, said march organiser Dr Adrian Cooper, whose community nature reserve will soon join forces with Queen legend Brian May’s animal welfare and sustainability trust.

The march along the seafront will be an opportunity to learn and share ideas.

“We’ve all seen David Attenborough on documentaries, explaining what mess the atmosphere is in, and about pollution,” Dr Cooper said.

“Felixstowe’s Climate Justice March isn’t focusing on the problems. We are focusing on the solutions – what can we as individuals do in our seaside town to help redress climate justice?”

While there are many ways to define ‘climate justice,’ Dr Cooper finds that a simple way to look at it is “restoring a sense of sustainability, a sense of balance, in the atmosphere, the climate and in our environment.”

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of interest,” he continued.

“People are starting to think about the solutions, and are taking on board what they are able to do.

“They realise that if you do a little and often, and encourage your family, friends and neighbours also to do a little and often, it can exponentially grow into something very significant indeed.”

Dr Cooper is the founder and chair of Felixstowe Community Nature Reserve, which now has over 1,700 members.

Soon, the group will be “joining forces” with the Save Me Trust, founded by Brian May and Anne Brummer. The trust seeks to protect the welfare of wild animals through sustainability.

“We will be sharing information with them, and telling them what we are doing, and inviting them to tell us about how we can do it better,” explained Dr Cooper.

“We’re always very happy to learn from others – that's always been one of the themes are the Felixstowe Community nature Reserve."

The Climate Justice March will depart from outside the Fludyers Hotel at 2pm on Saturday, July 2.

Marchers are welcome to their own bring homemade banners, but this is not obligatory.

“It’s going to be a fun, peaceful and colourful event,” said Dr Cooper.



