Ipswich Star > News

Intense rain showers cause flash flooding in Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:40 PM June 25, 2021   
The junction of Rosemary Avenue and Looe Road in Felixstowe is underwater

The junction of Rosemary Avenue and Looe Road in Felixstowe is underwater - Credit: Rachel Cornwell

Intense rain showers have left some roads in Felixstowe underwater this evening. 

Residents reported heavy showers of rain from just after 7pm with rumbles of thunder. 

Flooding in Old Felixstowe

Flooding in Old Felixstowe - Credit: Rachel Cornwell

The intense burst of rain which lasted around 20-30 minutes has caused flash flooding in areas of the town, particularly Old Felixstowe, and both High Road East and High Road West.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue have been called out to Garrison Lane in the town to help deal with the flooding. 

Flashing flooding has left roads underwater in Felixstowe

Flash flooding has left roads underwater in Felixstowe - Credit: Rachel Cornwell


Felixstowe News

