Ceilidhs, concerts and camaraderie - did you attend the Felixstowe Folk Festival?
Every spring Felixstowe would boast a series of attractions - bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the resort to enjoy a variety of fun events.
Felixstowe Autotest, the Ride East motorbike festival, the Ipswich-Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run (which still exists), Rotary Road Races (now a fun run), pram races, and an Easter bonnet parade were part of a packed calendar in April and May to get the tourist season underway.
Today our photo gallery features another much-loved springtime event - the Felixstowe Folk Festival, with pictures from the 1994 event when it was enjoying a revival.
The event, which also included a Children's Folk Festival, was held at the Spa Pavilion and Pier Pavilion and also included a parade through the town of singers, morris men, garland and clog dancers, and impromptu outdoor performances.
As well as a popular ceilidh, concerts and camaraderie, the Sunday lunchtime session each year was particularly popular – with lots of people stepping up to sing and play and the drink flowing freely.
