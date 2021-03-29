Ceilidhs, concerts and camaraderie - did you attend the Felixstowe Folk Festival?

Published: 6:00 PM March 29, 2021

Every spring Felixstowe would boast a series of attractions - bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the resort to enjoy a variety of fun events.

Felixstowe Autotest, the Ride East motorbike festival, the Ipswich-Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run (which still exists), Rotary Road Races (now a fun run), pram races, and an Easter bonnet parade were part of a packed calendar in April and May to get the tourist season underway.

Fancy dress and face paint at Felixstowe Folk Festival in 1994

Today our photo gallery features another much-loved springtime event - the Felixstowe Folk Festival, with pictures from the 1994 event when it was enjoying a revival.

The event, which also included a Children's Folk Festival, was held at the Spa Pavilion and Pier Pavilion and also included a parade through the town of singers, morris men, garland and clog dancers, and impromptu outdoor performances.

People parading through the streets in fancy dress at the weekend in 1994

As well as a popular ceilidh, concerts and camaraderie, the Sunday lunchtime session each year was particularly popular – with lots of people stepping up to sing and play and the drink flowing freely.

Dancers performing down Felixstowe high street in 1994

Felixstowes folk weekend in 1994




