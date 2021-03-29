News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ceilidhs, concerts and camaraderie - did you attend the Felixstowe Folk Festival?

Richard Cornwell

Published: 6:00 PM March 29, 2021   
Traditional folk fancy dress at Felixstowe Folk Weekend in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

Every spring Felixstowe would boast a series of attractions - bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the resort to enjoy a variety of fun events.

Felixstowe Autotest, the Ride East motorbike festival, the Ipswich-Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run (which still exists), Rotary Road Races (now a fun run), pram races, and an Easter bonnet parade were part of a packed calendar in April and May to get the tourist season underway.

Fancy dress and face paint at Felixstowe Folk Festival in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

Today our photo gallery features another much-loved springtime event - the Felixstowe Folk Festival, with pictures from the 1994 event when it was enjoying a revival.

The event, which also included a Children's Folk Festival, was held at the Spa Pavilion and Pier Pavilion and also included a parade through the town of singers, morris men, garland and clog dancers, and impromptu outdoor performances.

People parading through the streets in fancy dress at the weekend in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

As well as a popular ceilidh, concerts and camaraderie, the Sunday lunchtime session each year was particularly popular – with lots of people stepping up to sing and play and the drink flowing freely.

Dancers performing down Felixstowe high street in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

Email your memories of the Felixstowe Folk Festival to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk 

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

Felixstowes folk weekend in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

