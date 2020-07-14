Nostalgia: Do you remember Felixstowe Folk Weekend?
It ran for more than 25 years and was a colourful and much-loved part of Felixstowe’s early season calendar of events.
Felixstowe Folk Weekend brought thousands of people to the resort each year to enjoy a wide variety of folk music, traditional crafts and demonstrations, dance displays, a procession through the town and entertainment on the seafront, a popular ceilidh, concerts and camaraderie.
The Sunday lunchtime session each year was particularly popular – with lots of people stepping up to sing and play and the drink flowing freely.
The event, which also featured a two-day Children’s Folk Festival at which hundreds of youngsters from across the town would take part to learn dances, was held at the Spa Pavilion and the now-gone Pier Pavilion.
It was part of a series of springtime events that included the Ipswich-Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run (still running) and Rotary Road Races (now fun run), and the Ride East motorcycle festival, Felixstowe Autotest, and Easter Bonnet Parade and Dennis Lowe’s East Show every April and May.
The folk festival, which did make a comeback in 2013 after an 18-year absence, folded because of a lack of volunteers to run it.
