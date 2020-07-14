Gallery

Nostalgia: Do you remember Felixstowe Folk Weekend?

Julian Harries and Pat Whymark perform at the Felixstowe Folk Weekend at St Nicholas Church in Felixstowe Ferry when the event returned in 2013 Picture: SU ANDERSON Archant

It ran for more than 25 years and was a colourful and much-loved part of Felixstowe’s early season calendar of events.

The Felixstowe Folk Festival procession through the town centre in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT The Felixstowe Folk Festival procession through the town centre in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

Felixstowe Folk Weekend brought thousands of people to the resort each year to enjoy a wide variety of folk music, traditional crafts and demonstrations, dance displays, a procession through the town and entertainment on the seafront, a popular ceilidh, concerts and camaraderie.

The Sunday lunchtime session each year was particularly popular – with lots of people stepping up to sing and play and the drink flowing freely.

The event, which also featured a two-day Children’s Folk Festival at which hundreds of youngsters from across the town would take part to learn dances, was held at the Spa Pavilion and the now-gone Pier Pavilion.

It was part of a series of springtime events that included the Ipswich-Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run (still running) and Rotary Road Races (now fun run), and the Ride East motorcycle festival, Felixstowe Autotest, and Easter Bonnet Parade and Dennis Lowe’s East Show every April and May.

Traditional dancers make their way along Hamilton Road during the Felixstowe Folk Festival in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT Traditional dancers make their way along Hamilton Road during the Felixstowe Folk Festival in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

The folk festival, which did make a comeback in 2013 after an 18-year absence, folded because of a lack of volunteers to run it.

Felixstowe Folk Festival in May 1991 Picture: ARCHANT Felixstowe Folk Festival in May 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

The children's festival - seen here takling place at the old Pier Pavilion in 1976 - was a major part of the Felixstowe Folk Weekend Picture: ARCHANT The children's festival - seen here takling place at the old Pier Pavilion in 1976 - was a major part of the Felixstowe Folk Weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Morris dancers entertain outside the Spa Pavilion as part of Felixstowe Folk Festival in May 1989 Picture: ARCHANT Morris dancers entertain outside the Spa Pavilion as part of Felixstowe Folk Festival in May 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

The Pier Pavilion - now gone from from the resort's seafront - was one of the venues for the Felixstowe Folk Weekend Picture: ARCHANT The Pier Pavilion - now gone from from the resort's seafront - was one of the venues for the Felixstowe Folk Weekend Picture: ARCHANT

