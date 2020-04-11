E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Shoppers and tourists lose free parking spaces at Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 April 2020

Crescent car park is to lose its free 30-minute parking slots Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Crescent car park is to lose its free 30-minute parking slots Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Archant

A Suffolk seaside resort is to lose the free parking spaces in its town centre car parks, which will disappear along with hundreds of other free off-road places.

At the moment all East Suffolk Council-run car parks are free because of the coronavirus outbreak, but once the crisis is over new parking measures will come into force.

These include new charges but also the removal of some free parking.

In Felixstowe, the 30-minute free slots – much-used by people making quick shopping trips or visits to the library – in both the Crescent and Highfield Road car parks will be axed.

Elsewhere in the town, Garrison Lane, Manor Terrace and Landguard car parks will no longer be free and will be getting pay-and-display machines, while Brackenbury Fort, Clifflands, Convalescent Hill, Felixstowe Pier and Manor Terrace will have a handful of free 30-minute spaces introduced.

Felixstowe town and district councillor Mike Deacon said: “I think the overall scheme is for the better across the district, but I am concerned at the lack of free parking in the town centre and I would have preferred to have seen that retained and I think free after 3pm parking would also be very beneficial to our town centre shops.

“I am also particularly concerned at the loss of Garrison Lane as a free car park as this was a great help for those people living in those streets between Sea Road and Langer Road, where there are terrible parking problems.”

East Suffolk Council said the removal of the 30-minute parking bays at Crescent and Highfield were due to there being free parking opportunities nearby, such as on-street limited waiting regulations or unregulated kerb-space and/or car parks provided by others.

The 30-minute free spots in outlying car parks – 34 across the district – were to reflect the importance of being able to ‘pop in’ to town centres, walk a dog or go for a jog without a disproportionate charge.

The new policies create a simpler charging structure which reflects the evidence that people want longer trips for shopping and socialising.

The council said it removes the disparity and confusion caused by more than 50 price levels in the current system. The changes would see the introduction of three to four basic ‘ticket’ types.

Most Read

Patient in 20s among latest patients to die after contracting coronavirus

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, confirmed the deaths of the coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Storm warning – thunder and heavy rain on the cards

Some areas could see thunderstorms and heavy rain this weekend Picture: BRIAN CONNER

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers and tourists lose free parking spaces at Felixstowe

Crescent car park is to lose its free 30-minute parking slots Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘It’s definitely really challenging’ - mums speak about bringing up a new baby during coronavirus lockdown

Suffolk mum Laura Smith, from Tunstall, with baby Finley Picture:TOM WELLS

Man arrested after firearms report following supermarket incident

Police responding to reports of a man with a gun at the Lidl store in Stowmarket Picture: DAVID SZAMKO

Now over 100 coronavirus-related deaths at Ipswich, West Suffolk and Colchester hospitals

A further six people have died at Ipswich Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead sought for first phase of 2,000-home ‘garden neighbourhood’ at resort

Visitors to an exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities for the edge of Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN
