New attractions to give facelift to neglected seaside gardens

An artist's impression from the previous plans of how part of the revamped gardens at Felixstowe could look Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL Archant

Fresh ideas are being looked at for the next phase of the regeneration of Felixstowe’s seafront – to bring new attractions to neglected gardens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans had been drawn up to create a series of different areas and spaces in the gardens between the sea wall and promenade in Sea Road.

The facelift would have seen the gardens transformed into a “series of rooms”, a concept to divide them into a run of very different areas with different characters and functions.

Drawings showed these would include a place to play, a dune garden to lounge and rest in, a place to meet, formal gardens, a play, landscape and sculpture garden for families, a ‘parklet’ picnic area, and an artisan street featuring pop-up shops and eating places, possibly housed in converted shipping containers.

You may also want to watch:

There was disappointment though when the plans were put on ice to give prioriity to the creation of a new £1.5million cafe/restaurant at Martello Park, while the artisan street idea was taken up for the new Beach Street project currently under construction at Manning’s Amusement Park.

Town councillor Doreen Savage said the proposals for the gardens from the pier to Martello Park had been extremely interesting and she hoped this project had not been lost.

She said: “Some of the ideas we saw were really, really good. People have always historically complained that once you get beyond the pier nobody cares. It seems that the investment we have made in Felixsrowe over the years has improved so many areas and it would really be good to see that continued but continued to include those areas that are looking a bit sad at the monent.”

Neil Cockshaw, programmes and partnerships manager at East Suffolk Council, said phase three of the south seafront programme – the cafe build now under way is phase two – definitely includes the neglected gardens.

He said: “We are thinking what we can do about the the other public areas and gardens there and how we can re-purpose that area. There were some really good ideas at the 2018 engagement event and we have got architects looking at it again now and we are going to share some ideas soon and get some feedback on how we can improve that public realm space and make the prom more accessible and make spaces more open. That’s right on our agenda.”