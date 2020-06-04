E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged in connection with theft from Felixstowe van

PUBLISHED: 18:10 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 04 June 2020

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a chainsaw from a van in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a chainsaw from a van in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged theft from a Renault Master van in Felixstowe.

The incident reportedly took place before midday Sunday, May 30, in Maidstone Road.

A chainsaw is said to have been taken from the van.

Two men, aged 29 and 21 were both arrested in the Grove Road area on suspicion of theft on Wednesday, June 3, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

29-year-old Nathan Smith of Old North Road in Royston was charged with theft on Thursday, June 4 and released on police bail to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on July 17.

No further action will be taken against the 21-year-old.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who sent sexual images to schoolgirl loses appeal against sentence

Catalin Vasilache took his case to the Court of Appeal Picture: GOOGLE

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Coes prepares to welcome Ipswich shoppers back

Masks, gloves and protective glasses are worn whilst making alterations to clothing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man charged in connection with theft from Felixstowe van

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a chainsaw from a van in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cancer patients will die because of diagnosis delays during pandemic, warns hospital chief

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, has said people will die because they didn't come to hospital for a cancer diagnosis. Picture: GREGG BROWN/SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24