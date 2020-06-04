Man charged in connection with theft from Felixstowe van

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged theft from a Renault Master van in Felixstowe.

The incident reportedly took place before midday Sunday, May 30, in Maidstone Road.

A chainsaw is said to have been taken from the van.

Two men, aged 29 and 21 were both arrested in the Grove Road area on suspicion of theft on Wednesday, June 3, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

29-year-old Nathan Smith of Old North Road in Royston was charged with theft on Thursday, June 4 and released on police bail to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on July 17.

No further action will be taken against the 21-year-old.