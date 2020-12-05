E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Offices to make way for new town centre flats

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 December 2020

Upper storeys of the building on the corner of Hamilton and Orwell Roads are set to be converted to flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Upper storeys of the building on the corner of Hamilton and Orwell Roads are set to be converted to flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Archant

Owners of 14 offices in Felixstowe town centre have been given the go-ahead to replace them with flats.

The project was drawn up by applicants Clearfast Ltd, who asked East Suffolk Council for their views on the proposals – now planners have agreed the scheme for the new homes above shops can proceed.

The building on the corner of Hamilton Road and Orwell Road was for many years a solicitors’ office with a network of small offices occupied by a variety of companies above.

You may also want to watch:

More recently, after a period of being empty, the ground-floor has become home to a cafe and china shop, and an antique shop, but the retail units would not be affected by any change of use to the upper storeys.

Case officer Grant Heal said it is a three-and-a-half storey terrace property which sits in Felixstowe’s Conservation Area.

Felixstowe Town Council had no objections to the changes.

Clearfast said the plan is to remove the offices and convert the upper floors to five flats. There will be reduced traffic as it will cut vehicle movements to and from the property.

Adjacent upper storeys above other shops are already converted to flats.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

First look at plans for homes and sports hub at former school site

How the new homes at the old Deben High School site in Felixstowe could look - from the cricket field at the rear of the development Picture: TATEHINDLE ARCHITECTS.

Offices to make way for new town centre flats

Upper storeys of the building on the corner of Hamilton and Orwell Roads are set to be converted to flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Banksy’s Heart Boy to be exhibited in Suffolk

Heart Boy by Banksy. Works by contemporary artists like Banksy Tracey Emin and The Connor Brothers feature in the Moments exhibition coming to Bury St Edmunds next year Photo: John Brandler

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 win at Plymouth

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘Hopefully there are more to come’ - Jackson happy to make amends as he nets winner

Kayden Jackson and Luke Chambers celebrate the winning goal at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd