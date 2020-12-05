Offices to make way for new town centre flats

Owners of 14 offices in Felixstowe town centre have been given the go-ahead to replace them with flats.

The project was drawn up by applicants Clearfast Ltd, who asked East Suffolk Council for their views on the proposals – now planners have agreed the scheme for the new homes above shops can proceed.

The building on the corner of Hamilton Road and Orwell Road was for many years a solicitors’ office with a network of small offices occupied by a variety of companies above.

More recently, after a period of being empty, the ground-floor has become home to a cafe and china shop, and an antique shop, but the retail units would not be affected by any change of use to the upper storeys.

Case officer Grant Heal said it is a three-and-a-half storey terrace property which sits in Felixstowe’s Conservation Area.

Felixstowe Town Council had no objections to the changes.

Clearfast said the plan is to remove the offices and convert the upper floors to five flats. There will be reduced traffic as it will cut vehicle movements to and from the property.

Adjacent upper storeys above other shops are already converted to flats.