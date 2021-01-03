Five weeks of roadworks set for town centre

Published: 9:30 AM January 3, 2021

Drivers using Felixstowe town centre will face weeks of roadworks to start the new year as highways contractors upgrade one of the resort's busiest junctions.

According to Suffolk Highways' signs the work is due to start on January 4 and last five weeks.

The project will see an upgrade of the traffic lights at the Cobbold Road-Hamilton Road-Crescent Road junction, near the library and Palace cinema and bingo hall.

The work has been planned for some time and was due to take place at the end of last summer.

Suffolk Highways' roadworks website says the work will involve a traffic lights upgrade of the four-way signals and improvements to the pedestrian crossing signals.

It is not believed there will be any change to the lay-out of the junction.

Highways said the work will take place between 7am and 4.30pm daily and warned there could be some delays for motorists.