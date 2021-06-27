News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow

Published: 2:47 PM June 27, 2021    Updated: 2:51 PM June 27, 2021
The property on fire in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe

The property on fire in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe - Credit: Daniel Mcalpine

Smoke and flames were seen billowing over a Felixstowe street as fire crews arrived to tackle a major house fire.

Seven Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were originally dispatched to a bungalow in Fleetwood Road, near the town centre, shortly before 2pm today as the fire took hold.

Seven fire crews have been called to the scene

Seven fire crews have been called to the scene - Credit: Daniel Mcalpine

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street and Felixstowe stations remain at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police also confirmed officers are supporting firefighters as they tackle the blaze.

However, the spokesman was not able to confirm if anyone had been injured in the fire.

