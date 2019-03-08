School's delight at Ofsted rating and being top for A levels in Suffolk

Felixstowe International College celebrates its Ofsted rating of Good Picture: FELIXSTOWE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

An independent boarding school is delighted with the praise it has received from Ofsted inspectors after its new rating saw it graded as Good in all areas.

Felixstowe International College's premises in Garrison Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT Felixstowe International College's premises in Garrison Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Two years ago Felixstowe International College was told it required improvement - and leadership, teaching staff and students have all worked hard to make the impressive improvements, which has included its sixth form being in first position for A level performance in Suffolk.

The Ofsted team said: "The proprietor and the school's leaders have successfully addressed the weaknesses identified at the previous inspection. The school now provides a good quality of education.

"Improvements to teaching over time across a range of subjects have ensured that pupils make good progress. Systems to assess pupils' progress are now established. Teachers use these effectively to plan for learning."

The £24,000-a-year school caters for around 35 pupils aged nine to 19 - predominantly from Korea with some from China and Thailand.

The school has recently moved its teaching provision from the former Deben High School to its premises in Maybush House, Old Felixstowe, while upgrading and refurbishment at Deben is taking place.

Students, staff and parents were left saddened in the last few weeks that the vacated site on Garrison Lane had suffered severe vandalism with destruction of student work and racist graffiti. Windows, decorations and building fabric, that has taken hard work and precious finance to maintain, have also been vandalised.

A spokesman for the school said everyone was "delighted" with the new Ofsted inspection grading.

He said: "Inspectors mentioned in particular the positive family atmosphere developed throughout the school with polite, well-mannered, courteous and happy students. Students' personalised tutoring allowed high academic achievement with progression to some of the top UK universities.

"It was noted that students enjoy coming to school and are proud of their achievements. Students felt safe, were well looked after and there have been no incidences of bullying at the school.

"This has all come on top of the success of the previous year's A Level Academic results which propelled students to becoming the top Academic School in Suffolk for 2018. A remarkable achievement when considering English is a second language for all students."

Felixstowe International College is a Christian school and students attending have parents who work as pastors or missionaries in all parts of the world and sometimes in challenging areas. The school receives no funding from the UK government and is funded by a small number of parents who as part of their Christian service give to support the majority of students.

From September 2019 the college will welcome enquiries from students interested in studying for a limited number of scholarship places as day students.

Prospective students will need to demonstrate a passion for their subjects in particular mathematics and science, willing to work in small tutorial groups and most importantly contribute to the happiness and well-being of the school.