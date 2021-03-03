Published: 6:11 PM March 3, 2021

Felixstowe has got a new festival for 2021 – WAMfest – which has been designed to celebrate women’s creativity as part of International Women’s Day in March.

Unfortunately, lockdown has thwarted the intended live event for this weekend which has been replaced by a virtual event and two specially commissioned art projects.

Pioneered by Laura Locke from Felixstowe Radio, WAMfest Felixstowe 2021, (Women Arts and Music), came about after Laura interviewed international singers and Felixstowe residents Fiona Jessica Wilson and Christina Johnston on her programme and the trio came to the realisation that there had never been an event for IWD in Felixstowe, and that it was about time this happened.

Laura said: “This could have never come about without the determination, resourcefulness, friendships and the support of sponsors, local councillors, videographer Jon Swallow and the Mayor of Felixstowe.

“It was over a year ago, that we first started putting feelers out for performers, artists, authors and venues to come on board.

"Felixstowe Forward were approached and enthusiastically offered space in public spaces including The Triangle. A team of women friends gathered to co-manage the event and women-managed venues including the Orwell Hotel, Two Sisters Arts Centre in Trimley, 142 Hamilton Road art gallery, Cuppa Cafe and the Greenhouse Cafe all enthusiastically joined the project.“

It is hoped that WAMfest, which will include performances, literary workshops, art exhibitions and a fantastic mural, will see the light of day in September once lockdown has been lifted.

However, the weekend of International Women's Day March 5-7 will see some tasty glimpses of the forthcoming live event.

A video taster is being put together by Jon Swallow of Swallow Media featuring some of the performers and art that were to be featured in WAMFest and hopefully will appear in September.

Hamilton, 142 Hamilton Road, is mounting a women’s exhibition in their window, while Colombian artist Catalina Carvajal will be creating an iconic WAMFest mural on the hoardings surrounding the former Central Surgery site – “which we are sure will bring colour and positivity to this pivotal site in Felixstowe".

If you would like more information, to participate, or to support the event please contact the WAM women via Laura Locke through Facebook, or Instagram - WAMfest Felixstowe.